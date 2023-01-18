Coronation Street teases huge love triangle as one resident makes huge sacrifice to protect another

Coronation Street seemed to tease a new love triangle brewing tonight as Todd Grimshaw took the blame for Paul Foreman’s assault on Mike Hargrave.

With both Paul and Todd the ex-boyfriends of Billy Mayhew, and the three co-parenting Summer Spellman, could this lead to trouble?

How will Billy feel about the new bond between his exes?

Paul lashed out in the heat of the moment (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Paul lashes out

Tonight’s Coronation Street (Wednesday January 18) saw Paul see red when Mike accused him of being inappropriate with Summer.

Paul looks on Summer as a daughter and, triggered by his own abuse experience, lashed out.

He pushed Mike to the floor.

As Mike fell, he hit his head and was knocked unconscious.

After Todd called and ambulance he and Paul left the scene.

Later, in the Rovers, Paul explained his reaction to Todd, referencing his grooming and abuse at the hands of stepdad Kel.

Todd was understanding, especially as Paul worried about ending up back inside.

It was clear a tenderness between these two former love rivals is starting to emerge.

Todd stepped up to protect Paul (Credit: ITV)

Todd takes the blame

When the police came knocking, Todd immediately stepped in and claimed he’d assaulted Mike.

Paul couldn’t believe the sacrifice Todd was making for him, but went along with it.

Billy was furious when he found out what he thought Todd had done.

Todd was taken away by the police, but has his gesture brought him closer to Paul?

Billy, Paul and Todd co-parent Summer, but will romance complicate things? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street lines up love triangle?

Speaking to press last year about Paul, Todd and Billy, show boss Iain Macleod said: “Romance is in the air for two of them.”

He did not confirm which two!

Billy has dated both Todd and Paul in the past.

His romance with Todd ended when Todd went on the run with Summer.

Billy moved on with Paul, but when Todd came back he stirred up trouble and ended up splitting them up.

Todd moved back in on Billy, but they ended again when Billy found out Todd’s scheming had broken him and Paul up.

They seem to have put that all behind them and are working as three dads together.

However, Iain revealed: “Historically there’s been strong feelings for Team Todd and Billy or Team Paul and Billy.

“We’ve been back and forth and we’ve picked a team.

“But whoever ends up as the couple, the story will be about the three of them.”

Does all this mean a love triangle is brewing in Coronation Street?

Could romance be in the air for Paul and Todd – former enemies, now best friends?

And how will Billy feel if they do get together?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

