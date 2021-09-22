Coronation Street fans think that schoolgirl Summer will develop a crush on new teacher Daniel Osbourne.

Recently Daniel began his teaching placement at Weatherfield High.

In Monday night’s episodes (September 20) Summer was struggling to know what to write for her Oxford University application.

Overhearing, Daniel offered to help her as he had once applied for Oxford.

Summer asked Daniel for extra tuition (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Abi goes after Corey with a gun?

At school he gave Summer some help but when she asked for extra tuition for the entrance exam, Daniel turned her down, as he had already said no to helping David’s son, Max.

However later Daniel changed his mind and offered to help Summer with her university application, leaving her thrilled.

But fans think that Summer will develop a crush on Daniel.

It's leading up to a student/teacher relationship. Daniel and summer..

So obvious @itvcorrie #corrie — Ricks (@Ricks32132) September 20, 2021

#Corrie Daniel & Summer may start as innocent tutoring but I think Summer will start to get a crush on Daniel 😳🤔🤔🤔 — Bobby Dazzler (@unsworth1live) September 20, 2021

#Corrie Summer fancies Daniel — Ben Church (@ChurchieBoy1986) September 20, 2021

Really hope this Daniel and Summer thing doesn’t become a big thing. It’s looking like it though 🤷🏼😳 #coronationstreet #corrie — Chris (@chrisb99_uk) September 20, 2021

John Stape and Rosie Webster is what I was thinking about when the scene with Daniel in the classroom with Summer was on 🥴😂 #Corrie — Owen (@itzzzo_) September 20, 2021

Coronation Street: What’s next for Daniel?

When David asks Max about his lack of homework, Max makes out they give him less because of his ADHD.

David checks out Max’s story with Daniel.

When Daniel says it’s a pity that Max doesn’t use his brain for school father than making a mug of his dad, David is annoyed.

Seeing Daniel let Summer in for her tutorial, David heads over with Max and tears a strip off Daniel for favouritism.

Later David complains about Daniel’s favouritism towards Summer and suggests that given his history with Bethany, he probably fancies her, Max listens with interest.

David makes comments about Daniel (Credit: ITV)

In school, Max makes a dig at Daniel, likening his relationship with Bethany to that of Romeo and Juliet.

Daniel accuses max of stealing

When Daniel’s wallet goes missing from his jacket pocket, he’s quick to suspect Max took it.

On the street Daniel orders Max to empty his pockets.

As Daniel makes a grab for his jacket, David storms over and wants to know what’s going on.

Daniel tells David that Max stole his wallet.

Daniel accuses Max of stealing his wallet (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Kevin disgusted as he gets shocking news about Corey

To try and prove his innocence, Max empties his schoolbag on the pavement.

David warns Daniel this isn’t the end, but Shona criticises David for blindly defending Max.

Having witnessed the row, Daisy tries to calm Daniel down, warning he’s risking his career with no proof that Max is guilty.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!