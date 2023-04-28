Coronation Street summer spoilers have revealed a sizzling season of drama, with many storylines ramping up as the weather heats up (surely the weather will heat up soon?!)

So what’s on the menu for the people of Weatherfield this summer? Here’s our round up of the best Coronation Street summer spoilers.

Paul was devastated to discover he has Motor Neurone Disease (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street summer spoilers

Paul’s devastation

Poor Paul Foreman’s world came crashing down around him when he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease. For now, Paul’s determined to keep it quiet and not tell his nearest and dearest the truth about what’s going on with him. So far it’s only Dee-Dee Bailey who’s in the know, and she’s keeping schtum.

But with him being charged with stealing Rufus’s car, Gemma and Chesney’s wedding approaching, and Billy determined to head off on a romantic holiday, could Paul be forced to reveal his diagnosis?

And how will his family and friends react when the devastating truth comes out?

Sarah crossed a line when she slept with Damon (Credit: ITV)

Steamy affair for Sarah and Damon?

Sarah Barlow crossed a line when she slept with drug dealer Damon but she’s desperately trying to pretend it was a one-off and is all in the past.

We’re not so sure, though, as the chemistry between the pair is crackling – and even Dee-Dee Bailey (the keeper of everyone’s secrets) has twigged what went on between them.

Can Sarah resist temptation? It’s doubtful, frankly. With her and Adam deciding to try for a baby, could we soon be hearing the patter of little feet? And if so, are we in for a ‘who’s the daddy’ storyline this summer?

Is Michael about to become Stephen’s next victim? (Credit: ITV)

Stephen’s next victim!

Stephen has killed three times now with his most recent victim, Rufus, joining Leo and Teddy on his murder tally! But we can’t help thinking he’s unlikely to stop there.

And could Elaine Metcalfe be his next target? Corrie viewers are convinced that Stephen’s ‘secret’ fiancée is pushing his buttons in all the wrong ways and she should watch her back.

Will she uncover his financial skulduggery and live to regret it? Or could Michael Bailey be the one who’s for the chop? He’s giving Stephen a headache simply by being there! Is he about to meet his maker?

Ryan thinks he’s messaging Crystal, but it’s actually Daisy (Credit: ITV)

Ryan’s struggle

Our hearts have been breaking seeing Ryan Connor struggling to cope with the life-altering injuries he received in Justin’s acid attack.

He’s leaning on new friend Crystal for support. At least he thinks he is. Ryan has no idea that the person he’s messaging isn’t Crystal at all – it’s Daisy Midgeley, who feels responsible for his terrible injuries.

This has got disaster written all over it, quite frankly, and we’re not sure which way it could play out when the truth is revealed. Either he’ll will refuse to speak to Daisy ever again, or Ryan and Daisy could realise they’re more than a shoulder to cry on for one another.

Whatever happens, it sounds like drama!

Justin is pleading not guilty meaning Daisy has to go through a trial (Credit: ITV)

Justin’s trial

Meanwhile, Daisy’s getting ready for stalker Justin’s trial. She’s suffered badly since he began pursuing her, with the acid attack a terrifying climax to his behaviour.

Now she’s discovered Justin is pleading ‘not guilty’ so that means she’ll need to face him in court. How will Daisy react when she comes face to face with her stalker once more?

The trial is set to air during the big BGT finals week – alongside the wedding of the Corrie year…

Coronation Street’s Winter-Brown family are becoming official (Credit: ITV)

Chesney and Gemma’s big fat Weatherfield wedding

Get ready for the wedding of the year on the cobbles, as Gemma and Chesney prepare to tie the knot. We’re desperate to see Gemma’s dress, which we know is going to be amazing!

If we know Gemma, though, there’s bound to be all sorts of mishaps and adventures before she finally gets the wedding of her dreams.

And we can’t wait!

