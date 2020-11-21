Coronation Street fans are confused after Summer Spellman returned looking “a decade older”.

The teenage foster daughter of Billy Mayhew has been recast with 22-year-old actress Harriet Bibby taking over from Matilda Freeman, 16.

Harriet Bibby now plays Summer Spellman in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

What did Coronation Street fans say about Summer?

But after a brief break off-screen at her grandmother’s house, Summer made her comeback last night – leaving fans wondering what had happened.

One commented: “Gosh! Kids grow up so quickly these days #Summer #Corrie aged about 10 years in about 2 weeks!!”

A second said: “Summer has aged 10 years in 6 months #corrie.”

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Beverley Callard ‘might not be vegan,’ hints former Corrie co-star

Another asked: “What happened old Summer & new Summer looks years older she wasn’t gone that long was she #Corrie.”

Others were more confused by Summer’s apparent brand new personality.

She had been known for more muted traits – but the new Summer was wearing a bright pink coat and almost bolshy with her chipperness.

Summer has changed quite a lot (Credit: ITV)

It confused viewers with one tweeting: “#Corrie Summer is back, older and with a totally new personality…”

“Summer’s had a personality transplant #corrie,” said another.

A third added: “How long has Summer been away from the cobbles? She’s come back 3 years older with a head, body and personality transplant. #Corrie.”

Actress Matilda Freeman played Summer since her first appearance in June 2017.

However, the actress has now made the decision to leave the show with Harriet taking over.

It has been revealed Harriet was cast in the role earlier this year as Matilda decided to leave the soap in order to explore new opportunities.

Matilda Freeman quit the show earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street’s original Summer Spellman quits

Speaking about leaving Corrie, Matilda said: “I’d like to say thank you to my second family, the cast, crew and viewers who have supported me during my time on the cobbles.

“After three and a half lovely years I felt it was time for a change and I’m excited to be starting that next chapter with a new role.”

Lincolnshire-born actress Harriet trained at Arla North. The young actress has had roles in Doctors and Brassic.

She has lived in Wigan for the past four years and recently moved to Manchester.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity: Beverley Callard’s Corrie co-star Simon Gregson says she has ‘shocked’ him

Speaking about joining the show, she said: “My family have watched the show for years and I already feel part of the family.

“Matilda has wished me good luck which was lovely. I’m looking forward to bringing Summer’s sass and sparkle to the screen.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!