Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver issues warning to fans: ‘Really sad I have to do this’

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver has taken to social media today (Tuesday, August 22), to issue a warning to fans.

She has uploaded a video of herself on Instagram, alerting fans to a scam going around that is being associated with her name.

Sue’s now made it clear to fans that stories related to her dieting habits are scams – she would never endorse such methods of losing weight.

Sue has alerted fans to the scam (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver issues warning to fans over weight loss scam

Soap star Sue Cleaver has taken to Instagram to alert fans to an online scam using her image and name to promote weight loss gummies.

She has now shared a video explaining that such stories are a scam and being “really, really sad” that she had to make the video.

Wanting to make her views clear, Sue stated: “I would never ever ever advocate anything like that.”

Frustrated with the scam, she then explained: “I have lost weight this year but not from any diet. I had some women’s health issues and I lost quite a lot of weight, too much weight. Life’s too short to worry about dieting and finding quick fixes. You’re a beautiful human being as you are.

“It’s a lesson to all of us. People sometimes lose weight for other reasons that actively trying to lose weight. So let’s just be kind to each other, let’s support each other.”

She then laughed: “I’m gonna go and eat a pie”

Fans have praised Sue (Credit: ITV)

Fans rush to praise the Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver

Followers of the Coronation Street star have now rushed to praise her for alerting them to the online scam.

One person praised: “It’s so good you came on and told your fans.” Another added: “So sorry there are sad people out there, glad you’re okay. Hang in there.”

A third person wrote: “Well said my lovely. So sorry you have been used for such scams. You are a beautiful person.” A fourth fan commented: “Love your honesty Sue and you are so right.”

