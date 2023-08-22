Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver
Soaps

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver issues warning to fans: ‘Really sad I have to do this’

The actress also revealed 'health issues' led to her weight loss…

By Tamzin Meyer

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver has taken to social media today (Tuesday, August 22), to issue a warning to fans.

She has uploaded a video of herself on Instagram, alerting fans to a scam going around that is being associated with her name.

Sue’s now made it clear to fans that stories related to her dieting habits are scams – she would never endorse such methods of losing weight.

I'm A Celebrity star Sue Cleaver looking unimpressed on loose women
Sue has alerted fans to the scam (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver issues warning to fans over weight loss scam

Soap star Sue Cleaver has taken to Instagram to alert fans to an online scam using her image and name to promote weight loss gummies.

She has now shared a video explaining that such stories are a scam and being “really, really sad” that she had to make the video.

Wanting to make her views clear, Sue stated: “I would never ever ever advocate anything like that.”

Frustrated with the scam, she then explained: “I have lost weight this year but not from any diet. I had some women’s health issues and I lost quite a lot of weight, too much weight. Life’s too short to worry about dieting and finding quick fixes. You’re a beautiful human being as you are.

“It’s a lesson to all of us. People sometimes lose weight for other reasons that actively trying to lose weight. So let’s just be kind to each other, let’s support each other.”

She then laughed: “I’m gonna go and eat a pie”

Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver
Fans have praised Sue (Credit: ITV)

Fans rush to praise the Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver

Followers of the Coronation Street star have now rushed to praise her for alerting them to the online scam.

One person praised: “It’s so good you came on and told your fans.” Another added: “So sorry there are sad people out there, glad you’re okay. Hang in there.”

A third person wrote: “Well said my lovely. So sorry you have been used for such scams. You are a beautiful person.” A fourth fan commented: “Love your honesty Sue and you are so right.”

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street - Eileen's Return Scenes (17th July 2023)

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Sue Cleaver Weight Loss

Trending Articles

Phillip Schofield being interviewed
Phillip Schofield ‘dealt blow over TV comeback after former This Morning co-star put feelers out to producers’
Dianne Buswell on Lorraine
Celebrity MasterChef star Dianne Buswell had movement ‘taken away from her’ during health battle
Emmerdale's Jane Hudson, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
End of an era as Emmerdale boss quits: ‘Can’t wait to have weekends back with my real family’
Amy Walsh on Loose Women
Amy Walsh’s sad confession about suffering tears over ‘exhaustion’ upon Emmerdale return
Stacey Solomon on Lorraine
Stacey Solomon ‘so excited’ as she makes Emmerdale ‘appearance’: ‘Life goal’
Paul O'Grady / Alan Carr
Alan Carr’s pointed dig at ‘fake’ friend attending Paul O’Grady’s funeral: ‘He’s not your real friend, is he?’