Coronation Street: Sue Cleaver leaves fans in stitches as she makes big announcement

Coronation Street star and I’m A Celeb contestant Sue Cleaver has left fans in stitches as she made a big announcement on social media today (Friday, December 9 2022).

Sue, who plays Eileen Grimshaw on Coronation Street, has recently finished a stint in the Australian jungle on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

Taking to social media, Sue posted a big announcement.

Sue has played Eileen since 2000 (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver announces Coronation Street return

In a video post on Twitter and Instagram, Sue announced that she had begun filming on Coronation Street again.

She said: “Back where I belong, learning scripts. All back to normal, nothing to see here.”

But Sue also had a large fake spider, resting on her shoulder.

Fans were overjoyed to hear that Sue was returning to the soap.

Many viewers also found Sue’s plastic companion to be hilarious.

“Lol. Loving your new script learning buddy Sue. You were great in the jungle. Loved the series,” said one fan, in the comments below.

“Hilarious,” agreed another.

“Brought a pet back with you,” laughed another fan.

“Loved this,” joked one viewer, “Where is your top from? It looks beautiful on you.”

“How did you get that through customs?” another fan asked, on Twitter.

Sue’s break from Coronation Street

Sue, 59, has played Eileen on the soap since 2000.

She joined the show with sons Jason and Todd Grimshaw.

Key storylines have seen her feud with rival Gail Platt, and romance villain Pat Phelan.

A recent knock on the head resulted in a drastic change of temperament for Eileen.

Sue was the third celebrity to leave the I’m A Celeb camp (Credit: ITV)

However she recently took a break from filming the show to appear on the TV series.

Sue was the third celebrity to be voted out of the I’m A Celeb camp, but is now back filming at Corrie.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

