Coronation Street: Stu Carpenter’s major secret exposed leaving Yasmeen reeling

Coronation Street star Bill Fellows has opened up about a major secret Stu Carpenter is hiding.

The Ted Lasso star joined the ITV soap last year as homeless Stu – but has become a firm favourite among viewers.

Bill Fellowes has teased what’s coming up for Stu in Coronation Street (Credit: Splash)

Fans have watched as Stu has got a job at Speed Daal and moved in with Yasmeen Nazir after her horrible time with abusive husband Geoff Metcalfe.

The two have become close – but soon that closeness will be threatened by a major storyline for Stu.

Actor Bill has has revealed plans to explore the backstory of his character.

He told Digital Spy: “I don’t think I can say too much, but there’s a big storyline about Stu’s past and why he was homeless when we first met him.

“It’s about why he was in that position and it’s a massive thing from his past that comes into play.

“I don’t think I can say much more than that!”

Coronation Street: What is Stu Carpenter hiding?

The huge secret is set to be exposed in the coming months.

Earlier this year, producer Iain MacLeod told how Stu and Yasmeen’s developing relationship would be a storyline to watch this year.

The Coronation Street boss teased that the two pals would have a major storyline through the year.

Stu arrived in Weatherfield last year as a homeless man (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media in January, he said: “It’s a question of whether Yasmeen can trust again.

“Is her psychology regarding relationships and friendships irrevocably damaged, or can she find a way through that?

“The story focuses on burgeoning romance, Yasmeen’s lack of self-esteem, and that giving way to the realisation that this man genuinely really likes her.

“Then the big question mark is whether she can get past the damage Geoff did and embrace a happy future.”

But will Stu’s massive secret wreck their chances of happiness?

