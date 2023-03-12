Coronation Street storylines under fire from viewers: ‘I’m sick of seeing horrible things’

Coronation Street fans have hit out at the storylines at the moment, including Daisy and her stalker.

Viewers have hit out at the plots that have seen Stephen Reid become a serial killer, Carla Connor drugged and Amy Barlow raped.

Coronation Street fans are dreading Daisy being the victim of an acid attack (Credit: ITV)

And now Daisy Midgeley reportedly becoming the victim of an acid attack has pushed them over the edge.

The show is coming under increased criticism from fans.

One wrote on a Digital Spy forum: “I can’t remember Corrie ever being so morbid and dramatic as it has been for some time now.

“As if the stupid Stephen saga wasn’t enough to get our hackles up, we’re being fed non-stop crime and woke nonsense on top!

“Even EastEnders is peppered with occasional comedy and light-hearted scenes from time to time now as they seem to have the balance just right.”

Coronation Street fans slam ‘misery storylines’

A second said: “Stephen drugging Carla was a new low, I agree, but Daisy’s story, and Amy’s, are newer, (not lower), ones, imo.”

A third said: “I’m afraid I’ve recently pretty much given up on waiting to see how things play out before condemning stories – too many disappointments.

“And I think I know Corrie well enough to know that, while there might be some good scenes and performances, the whole story and aftermath will probably be poorly written and executed.

“Then we’ll be onto the next sensational crime story.

“And even before seeing it I know I’m sick of seeing horrible things happening to characters so often.”

Stephen’s killing spree is bringing Coronation Street down (Credit: ITV)

“I hate the sound of this storyline,” said another.

“An acid attack on Daisy and at the same time Stephen is trying to fleece Carla by drugging her.”

However, others have said they’ll still be tuning in.

One said: “I can’t seem to kick the Corrie habit though, so I suppose I’ll be watching, and might change my opinion after seeing it play out.”

What do you think?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

