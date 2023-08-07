Corrie baddie Stephen Reid’s killing spree to end as Todd Boyce teases character’s death?

Actor Todd Boyce, who plays serial killer Stephen Reid on Coronation Street, has spoken out on his character’s future on the show. In doing so, he shared a tongue-in-cheek theory that could foreshadow Stephen’s death.

Could Stephen’s killing spree come to an end with his own demise?

Is Stephen’s end finally nigh? (Credit: ITV)

Todd Boyce reveals why he thinks Stephen will die

Speaking to Inside Soap Magazine, Todd revealed his theory. “I share a dressing room with Dan Brocklebank, who is just so much fun and so wonderful,” he said.

“He tells me that everyone who’s sat in my chair, their character has died! So it’s a bit of a haunted chair. Dan has been in the show for 10 years, so that’s a bit scary!” Todd laughed.

Could Todd’s chair foreshadow Stephen’s death?

The sudden emergence of Rufus’s widow spells trouble for Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen caught out by Rufus’s widow?

This week’s episodes see Stephen come face-to-face with Rufus’s widow, Lou. Lou reveals to Stephen that she suspects foul play in her husband’s death, and has gone to the press.

Later, she tells Stephen and Carla that the Coroner ruled that Rufus to have died by misadventure. She goes on to say that Rufus’s drug-fuelled death still doesn’t stack up for her.

While Stephen tries to assure her that it was obviously a tragic accident, he attends Rufus’s memorial. He grows upset after being asked by Rufus’ son, Jools, how he knew his dad.

Lou reveals that she has doubts about Rufus’s death (Credit: ITV)

Stephen panics as the evidence mounts

When Jools makes an emotional speech about his Dad, Stephen hurries off to the bathroom, watched by Carla and Lou. Upon his return, he is horrified when he sees his tie pin in a bag containing Rufus’ things that were found by the side of the pool.

When Lou mentions Rufus’ missing watch, Peter tells Carla that he found it in the back of his cab – and pawned it for her rehab. Meanwhile, Stephen is shocked when Lou reveals that she plans to show the tie pin to the police, knowing it didn’t belong to Rufus.

What will Stephen do next?

