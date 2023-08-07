Stephen looking worried on Coronation Street; inset, Rovers background and logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Soaps

Corrie baddie Stephen Reid’s killing spree to end as Todd Boyce teases character’s death?

The actor has spotted a grim sign that Stephen is doomed

By Joel Harley

Actor Todd Boyce, who plays serial killer Stephen Reid on Coronation Street, has spoken out on his character’s future on the show. In doing so, he shared a tongue-in-cheek theory that could foreshadow Stephen’s death.

Could Stephen’s killing spree come to an end with his own demise?

Coronation Street killer Stephen Reid may have made a huge blunder (Credit: ITV)
Is Stephen’s end finally nigh? (Credit: ITV)

Todd Boyce reveals why he thinks Stephen will die

Speaking to Inside Soap Magazine, Todd revealed his theory. “I share a dressing room with Dan Brocklebank, who is just so much fun and so wonderful,” he said.

“He tells me that everyone who’s sat in my chair, their character has died! So it’s a bit of a haunted chair. Dan has been in the show for 10 years, so that’s a bit scary!” Todd laughed.

Could Todd’s chair foreshadow Stephen’s death?

Stephen talking to Lou on Coronation Street
The sudden emergence of Rufus’s widow spells trouble for Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen caught out by Rufus’s widow?

This week’s episodes see Stephen come face-to-face with Rufus’s widow, Lou. Lou reveals to Stephen that she suspects foul play in her husband’s death, and has gone to the press.

Later, she tells Stephen and Carla that the Coroner ruled that Rufus to have died by misadventure. She goes on to say that Rufus’s drug-fuelled death still doesn’t stack up for her.

While Stephen tries to assure her that it was obviously a tragic accident, he attends Rufus’s memorial. He grows upset after being asked by Rufus’ son, Jools, how he knew his dad.

Michael and Stephen in the office with Lou on Corrie
Lou reveals that she has doubts about Rufus’s death (Credit: ITV)

Stephen panics as the evidence mounts

When Jools makes an emotional speech about his Dad, Stephen hurries off to the bathroom, watched by Carla and Lou. Upon his return, he is horrified when he sees his tie pin in a bag containing Rufus’ things that were found by the side of the pool.

When Lou mentions Rufus’ missing watch, Peter tells Carla that he found it in the back of his cab – and pawned it for her rehab. Meanwhile, Stephen is shocked when Lou reveals that she plans to show the tie pin to the police, knowing it didn’t belong to Rufus.

What will Stephen do next?

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2023?

Stephen Threatens To Kill Again | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Stephen Reid Todd Boyce

Trending Articles

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle handed ‘most British snub you could imagine’ by royal family
Coronation Street logo
Coronation Street on-screen couple we didn’t know were married in real life
Prince William and Prince Harry both looking stern
Prince Harry makes huge offer to royals in ‘hope it will please William’ and show they’re ‘serious about coming back’
EastEnders logo
Former EastEnders star marries partner in stunning ceremony as co-stars share congratulations
David Hunter on GMB
David Hunter reveals the final four words his wife said to him before he took her life
Katie Price and Carl Woods
Katie Price planning ‘secret wedding’ after rekindling romance with ex: ‘She loves the thrill of getting married’