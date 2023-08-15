Stephen smiling on Coronation Street; inset, Rovers background and logo (Credit: ITV/Composite: ED!)
Coronation Street fans are debating Stephen’s ‘sex appeal’ and we’re almost lost for words

Does the Corrie killer float your boat... or bin?

By Joel Harley

Fans of Coronation Street have found themselves debating the sex appeal of an unlikely crush today (August 15), as one viewer opened up to reveal that they have been getting hot under the collar for none other than… uh, Stephen Reid.

The Weatherfield serial killer became the talk of the town following a post which drooled after his “dreamy eyes” and “raw sex appeal”. The controversial opinion had fans reeling, with many wondering whether the post was, in fact, satire.

Stephen's eyes widen in horror on Coronation Street
Stephen the studmuffin? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan shares shocking Stephen Reid opinion

Writing on Twitter yesterday, one fan shared their lusty thoughts on Stephen. “Has there ever been a soap character with the raw sex appeal of Stephen, I can’t concentrate when he’s on screen because I get lost in his dreamy eyes,” the fan said.

The post, which was also shared on Reddit, had fans chiming in to share their two cents. “It’s the baritone voice that makes women tremble,” another viewer suggested.

“I have to admit Stephen brings a certain panache to his killings. Something not seen very much in serial killers,” another suggested. “They do say we prefer a bad boy…” agreed a third.

Stephen looks worried as he talks to Owen on Corrie
Does Stephen have a certain something about him? (Credit: ITV)

‘I’m genuinely going to be sick,’ say horrified Corrie fans

However, most were turned off by the suggestion. “Someone’s had LSD tea…” joked one fan, referring to the recent storyline which saw him lacing Carla’s tea with mind-altering drugs.

“If this isn’t satire, I’m genuinely going to be sick,” commented another. “I think he’s one of the creepiest weirdos I’ve seen in years,” a different viewer said.

Stephen and Jenny talk outside The Rovers
Stephen does have his fans on the street (Credit: ITV)

Regardless, Stephen must have a certain something about him. A recent storyline saw him engaged to Elaine – before he drove her away while secretly trying to kill her. Meanwhile, Jenny Connor has implied that it was only his relationship with Elaine which prevented them from being together.

Where do you stand on the sexy Stephen debate?

Stephen Gives Carla A Double Dose Of LSD | Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

