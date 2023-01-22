The next victim of Coronation Street baddie Stephen Reid has been teased by actor Todd Boyce – and fans appear to have guessed it correctly.

The actor recently returned to the cobbles after a lengthy absence as Audrey Roberts’ son Stephen.

And since his comeback he has emerged as Weatherfield’s latest serial killer.

Carla Connor is being lined up as Stephen’s next victim on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen Reid lines up next victim?

Viewers have watched as he killed Leo Thompkins to stop him from revealing his financial struggles.

And then this week they watched as he killed Leo’s dad Teddy to keep him from exposing his first murder.

But now actor Todd has teased Stephen’s third victim – and fans called it months ago.

“Carla’s getting on his wick,” Boyce previously said to ED! and other media.

“She’s humiliated him on two occasions in front of his former colleagues when he was a bigwig in Milan.

“They’ve wandered into Underworld or into his business and I keep pretending I’m just doing some consultancy work and she’s got me out the back in packing.

“She just spoils my cover and is: ‘Go on, get back to packing.’

“So she crushes me in front of them.”

However he revealed that Stephen has his eye on Underworld – with Carla standing in his way.

“And also she’s got a business that I wouldn’t mind getting my hands on and she’s annoying me. She’s the queen of Underworld and he’d like to be the king. She’s skating on thin ice.”

I have a feeling that if Carla isn’t careful she’ll be next in the firing line.

Fans called Carla as Stephen’s next victim months ago.

One said: “Stephen can’t kill our Carla, surely!”

“I have a feeling that if Carla isn’t careful she’ll be next in the firing line,” another declared.

“If Stephen hurts Carla, I’ll riot!” declared another.

Stephen killed Teddy this week on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

When will he be found out?

The actor also revealed the storyline will be stretched out before he claims his next victim.

Boyce added: “If I get one more time ‘So how long you going to be on the show?’ I’ve had the same people ask me three or four times.

“Crew members have said their husbands at home have been asking: ‘When are they going to find him out?’ but the tease is to stretch it out.”

