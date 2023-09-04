Coronation Street: Body found – but will Stephen kill again before he’s caught?

It has been revealed in images obtained by The Metro that a body is set to be found over in Coronation Street as Stephen Reid’s comeuppance draws nearer.

As Ed and Ronnie start their building development, they’re shaken up when they discover Leo’s body.

But, as Leo’s body is found, will Stephen kill once more before he’s caught?

Leo’s body is unearthed (Credit: ITV)

Leo’s body is found

Soon, Ed and Ronnie Bailey will start work on their new building development. However, Metro has revealed that the building site will soon be surrounded by police as a body is unearthed.

The building development just so happens to be taking place in the area where Stephen buried Leo’s body.

Viewers will remember that Leo Thompkins was the first person that the serial killer finished off. He threw him over the Underworld balcony.

Poor Leo ended up in a wheelie bin and was transported to his final resting place in the Underworld Van by Stephen.

Currently, Jenny thinks that her ex partner, Leo, is in Canada but Ed and Ronnie will soon discover that this is not the case at all.

Police officers including Craig Tinker will soon surround the area as they examine the crime scene.

Will Stephen kill another before he’s caught? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen to kill once more?

As Leo’s body is found, it seems as though Stephen’s time is almost up.

Adding to this, Metro has also revealed that scenes have been filmed between Tim and Stephen at the canal as Teddy’s body is also found.

But as Stephen and Tim have a face off, will Tim survive? Will Stephen get his way and have Tim silenced?

Well, a source hinted that Stephen might have the chance to kill again before he’s eventually caught, teasing: “The discovery of the body is the beginning of Stephen’s spectacular downfall, which viewers have been desperately waiting for. After rumbling on for some time, these scenes will see it ramp up, but there is still a way to go before the end.

“Stephen is a desperate man, and with it starting to fall apart, fans aren’t ruling out another kill or two before he is brought down.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

