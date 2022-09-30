Coronation Street Jenny and Stephen looking furious
Coronation Street: Stephen in danger from Jenny, hints actress Sally Ann Matthews

Will Stephen get his comeuppance?

By Tamzin Meyer

Sally Ann Matthews has hinted that Stephen may be in danger from Jenny after Leo’s death in Coronation Street.

Stephen killed Jenny’s fiancé, Leo, after he threatened to expose his fraudulent lies.

He threw him off the Underworld gantry.

But, could Jenny be the one to get revenge on Stephen?

Coronation Street Stephen pushing Leo off the gantry
Leo fell off the gantry (Credit: ITV)

Stephen killed Leo

Jenny’s fiancé, Leo, was ready to leave for a new life in Canada.

However, before he was set to leave, he became suspicious of Stephen after catching him lie.

He then overheard a conversation that Stephen had with Gabrielle, realising that he was planning on stealing Audrey’s money to pay off his debts to his wife.

Leo confronted Stephen on the factory gantry and threatened to tell Audrey the truth.

Stephen was furious and silenced Leo by first giving him a knock to the head and then pushing him off the factory gantry, straight into a bin.

After Leo went missing, Jenny presumed that he had gone to Canada without her.

Afterall, Stephen did take his passport and suitcase to make it look like he’d done a runner without her.

Coronation Street Jenny and Stephen kissing
Will Jenny make Stephen pay? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Jenny to put Stephen in danger?

Viewers will remember that Jenny kissed Stephen before accepting Leo’s proposal.

Stephen let it slip about the kiss to Leo, making him furious.

But, now that Jenny thinks that Leo’s gone to Canada, will she blame Stephen for driving him away?

Speaking to Entertainment Daily, Jenny actress, Sally Ann Matthews spoke of how Jenny is left feeling after Leo’s disappearance: “She’s really struggling… she’s feeling very insecure, she feels rejected, she’s feeling old, she’s feeling frumpy and she’s just going to get herself in more trouble.”

But could this trouble, that Sally Ann points out, be getting involved with Stephen? And would that, in fact, put Stephen in danger rather than Jenny?

Speaking about Jenny, in a Lorraine interview earlier this week, Sally Ann said: “She’s like the black widow! Any cast member that gets told they’re being put with me will just dread it!”

She then exclaimed: “She doesn’t go out looking for trouble, but she reacts when trouble is inevitably brought to her door.”

So as Stephen brings trouble to Jenny’s door, is he in danger of being a victim to Jenny’s anger?

A fair few love interests of Jenny’s have a habit of meeting a gruesome end.

Could Stephen be next?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Is Stephen in danger from Jenny? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

