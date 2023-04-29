Coronation Street fans spot Stephen Reid’s ‘next victim’ as he’s pressured to kill again?

Fans of Coronation Street have predicted serial killer Stephen Reid’s next victim, following scenes on last night’s episode of the soap (April 28). Could Stephen strike again?

Last week, it was revealed that Stephen had murdered business rival Rufus, by drowning him in his own swimming pool. He also grew closer to Elaine, who is desperate for them to be married and move into their apartment together.

Stephen was confronted by a pair of would-be blackmailers in last night’s episode (Credit: ITV)

As blackmailers strike, Tim gets on Stephen’s nasty side

Last night’s episode saw Stephen being blackmailed by two youths who claimed to know that he killed Rufus. After sending him an anonymous letter, they intercepted him in the street and demanded £10k for their silence.

With the pressure already piled high, Stephen then came into conflict with future son-in-law Tim. Tim was left furious after learning that Elaine and Stephen are set to be married.

Sitting down in the Rovers with Stephen for a chat, Tim revealed his displeasure. He told Stephen that he would rather die than let him marry his mum.

Tim’s interference led some fans to wonder whether this could put Tim on Stephen’s hit list. Will Stephen kill Tim next?

Tim warned Stephen that he would rather die than let him marry his mother (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Tim to be Stephen’s next victim

As the episode aired, Corrie viewers took to Twitter to react to Stephen and Tim’s ominous interaction. As their conversation played out, some wondered whether the show was foreshadowing Tim’s death.

“Tim: Over my dead body,” quoted one fan. “He really does like taunting the spectre of death, doesn’t he?” said one fan.

Tim: “Over my dead body”

He really does like taunting the spectre of death doesn’t he? #Corrie — Doreen Morfitt 👍 (@penniless_poet) April 28, 2023

“Tim, calm down or you’ll be on Stephen’s hit list,” warned another.

Tim calm down or you’ll be on Stephens hit list #Corrie — Ben Church (@ChurchieBoy1986) April 28, 2023

“Tim will be sleeping with the fishes or shopping trolleys down the local canal if it messes with Stephen’s inheritance,” pointed out another.

Tim will be sleeping with the fishes or shopping trolleys down local canal if it messes with Stephen”s inheritance#Corrie — David Boink (@DavidBoink) April 28, 2023

This tense conversation comes amidst a stressful time for Stephen. Could he be pressured to kill again?

Is Tim next on Stephen’s hit list? (Credit: ITV)

Could Tim Metcalfe be next?

Stephen has already proved himself capable of murder. So far he has been responsible for the deaths of Leo Thompkins, Leo’s dad Teddy and businessman Rufus Donahue. Should Tim get in the way of Stephen and Elaine’s money, then he could find himself in mortal peril.

Will Tim be Stephen’s next victim… or his undoing?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!