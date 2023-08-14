Coronation Street fans predict which ‘major’ characters Stephen could kill before leaving soap

Fans of Coronation Street have attempted to predict which ‘major’ character killer Stephen Reid will murder before he leaves the soap. Could he kill an iconic Cobbles resident before his story is done?

Street serial killer Stephen has continued to rack up a bodycount since murdering Leo Thompkins last year. As he spiralled out of control, he then killed Teddy and businessman Rufus.

He recently tried to kill fiancée Elaine for her money – but was thwarted when she survived and then called off their engagement. He also considered killing mum Audrey, but was unable to go through with the scheme at the time.

But surely it’s only a matter of time before Stephen kills again?

Lou’s sudden arrival has caused no shortage of headaches for Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Stephen to leave Corrie as he’s exposed for his crimes?

Recent episodes have seen Rufus’s widow, Lou, arrive on the scene to cause trouble for Stephen. Having found Stephen’s tie pin at the scene of the crime, Lou is convinced that Rufus was murdered.

She doesn’t know who killed Rufus, but the tie pin could implicate Stephen if linked to him. As the storyline continues, Stephen grows increasingly desperate to recover the evidence. But is time running out at last?

It certainly looks as though the net is tightening – with rumours abound that Stephen will be leaving later this year. But could Stephen kill again before he goes?

Stephen has no shortage of enemies in Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict ‘major’ kill for Stephen

Writing on a Reddit thread, a number of Coronation Street fans tried to predict who Stephen might kill next. One fan wondered whether Stephen could kill a major character before leaving the soap.

The thread began with one Corrie fan asking how the storyline might end. “Do you think he’ll actually kill a major character like Tim? Or maybe Peter, since he’s leaving?” the fan asked.

Fans have long predicted that Stephen’s reign of terror could end with his mum (Credit: ITV)

“Audrey seems like a logical choice, since he stole her money. That would be pretty dramatic,” replied another.

“I feel like killing a main cast member or two would would both serve to help cull the bloated cast and make him feel like a bit more of a significant and threatening villain. I’d be thrilled for him to take out Craig, Chesney, Gary or Izzy,” said a third.

He doesn’t know it, but Michael could be in serious danger (Credit: ITV)

“I feel like if he does kill off a major or long-term character Tim is the most at risk. Michael might be in trouble too,” another theorised.

“Surely Michael has to be the ‘main’ cast member to die within this story. He’s been the one consistent character throughout the whole storyline and let’s be honest, it’d be an easy out,” said another, echoing the Michael theory.

Will Stephen kill again? If so, is a ‘major’ Coronation Street character doomed?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

