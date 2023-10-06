Coronation Street star Todd Boyce reveals divisive ending ahead for Stephen

Coronation Street star Todd Boyce has revealed there may be a controversial exit ahead for serial killer Stephen Reid, ahead of his leaving the soap next week.

Viewers know that Stephen will be leaving Weatherfield soon, but the exact circumstances remain unknown. Appearing on ITV’s This Morning today (Friday, October 6), the actor teased what lies ahead for Stephen.

But how will Stephen exit Coronation Street?

Stephen has his exit planned out… but will he make his flight? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star teases divisive exit for Stephen

Appearing on This Morning with co-star Tina O’Brien, Todd revealed how Stephen’s exit from the soap might play out.

“Will he get away with it? What are our options here?” asked host Dermot O’Leary. “What’s the deal – is it Thailand or prison?”

“They say the most anodyne exit you can have is getting into the back of a cab, which I did last time on the cobbles. This time I’m not leaving in a cab, I can tell you that much,” Todd revealed.

“Like a hearse?” asked co-host Alison Hammond.

I think some of the audience will be pleased with the result, and some may not.

While Todd could not say whether Stephen will survive his soap exit, he did reveal that his plans involve an airport escape.

“He does go to the airport, but whether he gets on a plane… I think some of the audience will be pleased with the result, and some may not,” Todd teased.

Carla is on to Stephen (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street this week: the net tightens as Stephen plots his escape

This week’s Coronation Street saw the net tighten on Stephen as Carla finally realised that Stephen had drugged her with LSD. As she confronted Stephen, she told him that she knew exactly what he’d been up to – and planned to get proof.

With the police onto Stephen for his part in recent Weatherfield deaths, it looks as though time could be running out for the serial killer. As he planned his escape, he was left delighted when Jenny agreed to leave with him for Thailand.

Can Carla and DS Swain bring Stephen down in time?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

