Coronation Street: Stars post hilarious birthday tributes to Jack P. Shepherd

Coronation Street actor Jack P. Shepherd, who plays David Platt, has been sent some hilarious birthday tributes from his friends and co-stars.

The actor is celebrating his 33rd birthday today (Thursday, January 14)

Although England is in lockdown, his co-stars, including Tina O-Brien, who plays David’s sister Sarah, have found ways to celebrate Jack’s birthday.

Jack plays David in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Jack’s Corrie co-stars Colson Smith, who play Craig Tinker and Ben Price, who play David’s brother Nick, posted a joke birthday video to the Instagram page of Sofa Cinema Club.

Sofa Cinema Club is a podcast hosted by Jack, Colson and Ben.

In the video, Ben said: “We’ve been asked by a friend, of a friend, of a friend of yours… Jack, to wish you happy birthday. So happy birthday!”

Colson then asked confused: “Jack P… Jack P Shepherd?”

Ben joked: “He’s 45 today.”

Colson then said: “He’s a massive fan of the soap” and Ben added: “He’s a massive fan of the podcast.”

They then joked that Jack could do a synopsis for the podcast in the future.

Coronation Street stars share pictures and videos of Jack P. Shepherd

Tina posted a series of throwback photos to her Instagram story of her and Jack.

Tina plays Jack’s sister in Corrie (Credit: Instagram @tinaob83)

Before playing siblings Sarah and David in Coronation Street, Tina and Jack played siblings in TV series Clocking Off.

She wrote: “Happy birthday @jackpshepherd88. Thought I’d go old school and remind you how long you’ve known me. Here we are playing Sarah Lancashire’s kids in clocking off.

Actress Ellie Leach, who plays Faye Windass on the ITV soap, shared a funny behind the scenes video to her Instagram story of Jack sneaking up on her.

Ellie Leach shared a video of Jack sneaking up on her (Credit: Instagram @ellielouiseleach)

She wrote: “The laugh of an evil man who snook up on me and made me drop cheese and crackers all down my top… happy birthday to you @jackpshepherd88.”

Julia Goulding, who plays Jack’s on-screen wife Shona, posted a picture of her co-star on a bike writing: “Happy birthday to this cool dude.”

Julia Goulding shared some pictures of Jack (Credit: Instagram @julia_goulding)

She even posted a tribute from David’s on-screen dog, David the dog.

Julia even said David the dog would wish him happy birthday if he could speak (Credit: Instagram @julia_goulding)

She posted a picture of herself and Jack and the pooch who plays David the dog, writing: “And I’m sure if he could speak #Davidthedog would wish you a happy birthday too!”

