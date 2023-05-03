A Coronation Street star has welcomed the arrival of their newborn baby daughter and has revealed a sweet photo to fans online.

Lydia Chambers star Rebecca Ryan has taken to Instagram (Tuesday May 2, 2023), to share the news with her followers.

Rebecca has named her daughter Aurora and fans can’t get over how cute the Coronation Street actress’ little one is.

Lydia Chambers left the cobbles last year (Credit: ITV)

Rebecca Ryan as Lydia Chambers in Coronation Street

Rebecca Ryan entered the cobbles in 2021 as the ex of Adam Barlow and became rather obsessed with getting back with him. Lydia made out that she was having an affair with Adam in a desperate attempt to break him and his wife Sarah up.

Becoming friends with Sarah and working at the factory, Lydia managed to worm her way into Sarah and Adam’s lives. She broke into their apartment and left threatening notes to them, with Sarah ultimately believing that her husband was cheating on her.

Eventually Lydia’s schemes were exposed and she ultimately left the cobbles in 2022 without getting Adam back.

Rebecca has named her baby girl Aurora (Credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Rebecca Ryan welcomes baby girl in sweet photo

Soap actress Rebecca Ryan has welcomed a baby girl into the world and has shared an adorable photo on Instagram of her daughter.

In the photo, her baby girl could be seen wearing a white and grey all in one outfit whilst looking content, sleeping on some fluffy throws.

Rebecca captioned the sweet photo: “Welcome to the world my beautiful baby girl Aurora,” leading many fans to send their congratulations to the star.

Fans have congratulated the actress (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans rush to congratulate Rebecca on her birth

Rebecca’s fans are over the moon that the star has given birth and have rushed to her Instagram comments section to congratulate her.

Jack James Ryan – Rebecca’s brother and former Corrie co-star – wrote: “My new best mate.” His on-screen girlfriend Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow) added: “OMG, the cutest. So happy for you.”

One follower was also gushing with happiness for the star, commenting: “She’s absolutely gorgeous, much love to you all!! Xxx”

Another person loved Rebecca’s choice of name and wrote: “Congratulations. She is a beauty, and what a name. Fit for a princess.”

A third Instagram follower beamed: “Beautiful Aurora. Congratulations to you all, hope you’re doing OK.”

A fourth exclaimed: “Superb! Congratulations – welcome to the wonderful and unpredictable world of parenthood!”

