A Coronation Street star has landed a huge new role just days after quitting the soap.

Daryan Zahawi actor Twana Omer said goodbye to the cobbles last week.

Daryan Zahawi actor Twana Omer left Coronation Street last week (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were emotional as they watched as Daryan discover his long-lost brother had also made it to the UK and they had a chance to reunite.

The brothers had been separated on their journey to the UK.

And while Daryan had found a home in Weatherfield, things were marred by racism.

His one-time friend Max Turner had become radicalised by far right terrorists.

Max’s actions inspired Blake to try to murder councillor Maria Connor – stabbing Alya Nazir in the process.

So it was unsurprising when Daryan made the decision to reunite with his brother.

Coronation Street star Twana Omer bids farewell to the soap

Maria, Gary, Nina, Roy and even Evelyn all chipped in to pay for his train fare.

And now it has been revealed off screen that actor Twana is moving on to bigger things.

He has landed a major role in a Broadway stage play titled The Jungle – and he’ll still have a bit of Corrie with him.

The show, which opened last month, also stars former cobbles legend Julie Hesmondhalgh.

Actor Twana will appear in the play until the end of March.

He will then take a brief break and rejoin the company when it moves to Washington for a run in the city.

Twana isn’t the only Corrie star to be leaving in recent weeks.

Actor Qasim Akhtar also recently bowed out of the soap as a full-time member of the cast.

His character Zeedan reunited with his wife after previously refusing to.

He worried Alya and Yasmeen wouldn’t be able to cope without him.

But they assured him that wasn’t the case.

Alya added: “Here’s the special that you wanted and if you don’t seize the day then you’re an even bigger idiot than I thought.

Actor Qasim also left Coronation Street last month (Credit: ITV)

Qasim Akhtar leaves Corrie

“I told you I’m not struggling. I feel almost normal. I’’ stronger than you think.”

Yasmeen added: “I too am stronger than you think.

“I’ll be fine, as will Speed Daal. My sweet boy, we cannot be the reason for you not finding happiness. Go, fly.”

“You better visit,” Zeedan replied as he agreed to go and live his life in London.

However while Zeedan has gone, The Sun reports that actor Qasim Akhtar has not completely left the soap.

But the newspaper says he will be seen only occasionally during visits from London.

