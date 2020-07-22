Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien reveals injury from filming Gary and Sarah stunt

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien has revealed she injured herself filming a Sarah and Gary stunt.

Next week, Tina's alter ego will run out in front of a car trying to run away from ex-boyfriend Gary Windass. But in a plot twist, he pushes her out of the way of the oncoming car, but will end up being hit himself.

The first ever social-distanced stunt required the show to use a mannequin in certain shots to ensure Tina and her co-star, Mikey North, didn't make any contact.

Sarah runs from Gary (Credit: ITV)

Speaking about filming the car accident, Tina told Entertainment Daily and other media outlets during a virtual press conference: "It was interesting as she was dressed up the same with a wig and that was obviously done because of distancing problems.

"Mikey had to push me, but we can't have contact so we used a mannequin. I've not seen what it looks like when edited together so I'm hoping it's not like, there's Tina and there's a mannequin!"

Tina then revealed she got a nasty scrape filming the scene.

A mannequin was used so actors don't make contact (Credit: ITV)

She said: "I even ended with a scrape down my arm when I threw myself onto a mat. I really thought I was in some sort of action film and got carried away like a post-COVID Bond girl."

Coronation Street: What happens next week?

Over the past few weeks, Adam has become suspicious of Gary's behaviour surrounding missing loan shark Rick Neelan.

However next week, Gary finds out Bernie found a watch in the woods and is panicked to discover she sold it to Sarah.

Gary ropes Bernie into trying to buy it back from Sarah. But when the businesswoman finds out Gary wants it, she refuses to sell it back.

Gary ends up being hit (Credit: ITV)

Sarah demands to know if Gary killed Rick. How will he react?

Sarah runs off dialling 999 and straight into the path of a car. Gary manages to push her out of the way but is hit by the oncoming vehicle.

Will Sarah keep Gary's secret as a thank you for saving her life? Or will the truth come out?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

