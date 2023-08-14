Coronation Street star teases shock new Rovers landlady

A Coronation Street star has teased that The Rovers could be getting a shock new landlady soon. Posting a behind-the-scenes picture to her Instagram, the Corrie newcomer has sparked fan speculation that the pub may find itself under new ownership very soon.

This comes with The Rovers in dire straits financially. Current landlady Jenny Connor has tried to drum up the funds to save the pub, but finds herself struggling.

Could an unexpected figure come to save The Rovers – implementing a new face behind the bar when they do?

Stephanie Davis recently joined the Corrie cast as Courtney (Credit: ITV)

Courtney to take over The Rovers as Jenny is ousted?

Posting on her Instagram account, actress Stephanie Davis shared a pic of herself pulling a pint at The Rovers Return. Stephanie plays Courtney Vance on the soap.

Courtney Vance recently joined the soap along with her husband, businessman Darren. Going into business with Dev, Darren showed himself to have strong business acumen and ambition.

Courtney, meanwhile, quickly jumped into an affair with young Aadi. But what’s next for Courtney and Darren?

Stephanie captioned the picture simply “The Rovers Return.” If the former Hollyoaks star‘s bar snap is to believed, Courtney and Darren could be the next owners of The Rovers.

The Rovers could make a fine investment for businessman Darren (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Courtney to take over at The Rovers

Writing in the comments below Stephanie’s post, a number of fans wondered whether this means Courtney and Darren could take over the Weatherfield instution.

“Hmmmmm sneak peek of new owners?!?” asked one fan.

“Are you the new landlady?” another commenter echoed.

“No way, I was trying to guess who would take over and never guessed you guys,” a third fan said.

“Will we see you as the next landlady of The Rovers Return?” asked another.

Could The Rovers find itself under new ownership soon? And if so, will Courtney Vance be its newest landlady?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

