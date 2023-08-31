Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver reveals A&E dash and emergency surgery: ‘I’ve had a really bad year’

Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver has revealed a recent A&E dash and that she has undergone emergency surgery.

Speaking on Loose Women today (Thursday, August 31), Sue revealed that she’s had an awful year.

She’s suffered health issues that have led to her being operated on, but what happened?

Sue issued a warning to fans (Credit: ITV)

Sue Cleaver issues warning against diet scam

Recently, Sue made an Instagram video issuing a warning to fans about a diet scam circulating online.

A company was using Sue’s name to promote their diet gummies, falsely advertising that Sue had used them to lose weight herself.

Sue opened up to her followers and revealed that she had not used such gummies and was actually trying to put on weight.

Sue revealed: “I would never ever ever advocate anything like that.

“I have lost weight this year but not from any diet. I had some women’s health issues and I lost quite a lot of weight, too much weight. Life’s too short to worry about dieting and finding quick fixes. You’re a beautiful human being as you are.

“It’s a lesson to all of us. People sometimes lose weight for other reasons than actively trying to lose weight. So let’s just be kind to each other, let’s support each other.”

Sue has suffered some health issues (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver reveals A&E dash

Speaking on the daytime TV show Loose Women today, Sue Cleaver has revealed that she had to go to A&E this year and have some emergency surgery.

Speaking about the diet scam, Sue explained that she’d cut down on the alcohol and went into the jungle and had lost some weight as a result.

However, she’d also lost more weight this year due to health issues that saw her need to have surgery.

She started: “I’ve had a really bad year. I had a hysterectomy in March and then a few weeks ago I ended up in A&E.”

Adding to this, Sue explained: “It was a scary, scary time. I had surgery and ended up in intensive care.” The Eileen Grimshaw actress said she didn’t want to go into detail about what had caused it.

Finally, Sue confessed: “I am actually trying to put on weight at the minute.” She hadn’t intended to lose as much weight as she had but had done so due to health issues rather than dieting.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!