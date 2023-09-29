Stephanie Davis laughing in an interview; inset, Rovers and soap logo (Credit: ITV/YouTube/Composite: ED!)
Coronation Street star Stephanie Davis shares dramatic transformation with fans: ‘You’ve been waiting’

Fans will be shocked at Stephanie's new look

Coronation Street star Stephanie Davis, who plays newcomer Courtney on the soap, has shared a dramatic transformation with her fans. Posting on her Instagram account, the actress teased ‘you’ve been waiting.’

Stephanie previously starred on the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks, paying Sinead O’Connor from 2010 – 2015. She returned to screens this year playing Courtney on Coronation Street.

Courtney is the wife of Dev’s business partner, Darren. However, not long after meeting Dev’s son, Aadi, she began an affair which broke up her marriage and has caused a rift between father and son.

But as she continues to make waves on the soap, the actress has unveiled a dramatic real-life change to her appearance.

Courtney talking to Aadi on Corrie
Stephanie plays Courtney on the soap (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Stephanie Davis shares new look with fans

Posting a story on her Instagram account, Stephanie shared a selfie showing off her new look from a moving vehicle. In the picture, she revealed her all-new flowing brunette locks.

“You’ve all been waiting,” she wrote in the caption below, “brunette always.”

Stephanie Davis' Instagram story showing long dark hair
Stephanie unveiled her new look on Instagram yesterday (Credit: Stephanie Davis)

Coronation Street: Courtney turns the tables on meddling Dev

Meanwhile, blonde Courtney has been at the heart of Corrie’s ongoing affair storyline between herself and young Aadi.

The pair’s affair culminated in the apparent collapse of her marriage and her moving in with the Alahans. This week’s episodes saw Courtney tell Aadi that she wants to move out – and into Shelly’s old flat.

Disapproving Dev then attempted to buy Courtney off. During a quiet moment, he offered her £5k to leave Aadi.

Dev and Courtney talk on Coronation Street
Dev attempted to pay Courtney to stay away from Aadi (Credit: ITV)

However, Courtney turned the tables on Dev – taking the cash he offered her, and telling Aadi that he had generously gifted them the money to decorate their new flat.

At that point, Dev came clean to his son, revealing that he had tried to bribe Courtney into breaking up with him.

“She’s using you, son. You’re worth 10 of her,” Dev told his furious son, to no avail.

Coronation Street’s Stephanie Davis On Returning To Acting | This Morning

