Coronation Street star Shelley King reveals quest for diagnosis following shock health battle

Coronation Street star Shelley King has revealed she is on journey for a diagnosis after battling symptoms for a while. The Yasmeen Nazir actress admitted she’s being tested for a condition she believes she has.

Shelley is being tested for autism. She says she started to notice symptoms and feels it’s “never too late” to get tested.

Shelley’s partner Trilby has been a huge support (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street star Shelley King tested for autism

The 67-year-old actress told Kaye Adams’ How To Be 60 podcast that she had decided to get checked out after a series of symptoms presented themselves.

“I think growing older has made me realise I’ve become more like my mother in that she would get very anxious,” Shelley explained.

She then continued: “My noticing that my anxieties are becoming more like my mother’s, I have decided that I am going to try and get a diagnosis for autism,” she revealed.

“I noticed myself becoming quite unreasonable about things. I didn’t like crowds and I didn’t want to go out. I’m very pedantic and I like to plan things, and I just wanted a diagnosis. Today, I’ve just been for the first part of my diagnosis. I even found that first part quite helpful.

“I’m noticing more things about me and I don’t want them to overwhelm me in the way they overwhelmed [my mother].”

Shelley explained her partner Trilby’s brother suffers from autism, so she has been very helpful in Shelley’s journey to diagnosis. The actress also detailed some of her struggles, including being unable to wear certain fabrics and getting lost a lot.

She added: “I don’t think 67 is too old, it’s never too late.”

Shelley plays Yasmeen on Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Yasmeen Nazir on Corrie

Shelley is known to fans for playing Yasmeen Nazir on Coronation Street. She made history when she first arrived on the cobbles as part of the first Muslim family on the show.

Yasmeen’s biggest storyline to date saw her in a coercive relationship with husband Geoff Metcalfe. He controlled and belittled her, locked her in a box, and also even murdered her beloved chicken, Charlotte.

Yasmeen eventually fought back and stabbed Geoff. Although he survived, Yasmeen was subsequently arrested for attempted murder.

However, her plea of self-defence was eventually upheld when Geoff’s true nature was exposed. His former wife, Elaine Jones, also testified against him.

Geoff tried to take revenge on Yasmeen, and her granddaughter Alya, but ended up falling off the roof to his death.

Yasmeen has moved on and is now in a relationship with Stu Carpenter. She helped him to clear his name after he spent years inside falsely imprisoned for murder. They live together and are also bringing up his granddaughter, Eliza.

