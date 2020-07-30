Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon shares gushing birthday post to husband Sylvain

Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon is celebrating her husband's birthday.

To mark the occasion Samia posted a lovely tribute to him, showing off his buff body.

What did Coronation Street star Samia say about husband Sylvain?

Read more: Coronation Street: what next for Gary Windass after horror crash?

Sharing an image of muscular Sylvain, plus a cute snap of the pair together, Samia wished him a "joyeux anniversaire".

She wrote: "Not gonna be all cheesy on here but have to say Joyeux Anniversaire to you my [heart emoji].

"Sylvain Longchambon... Clearly age is just a number as you're getting better with every year!"

She then added a series of hashtags: "#birthdayboy #myman #loveyou #letscelebrate #loml #bigguns."

Fans all wished him a happy birthday too.

Corrie co-star Jack P Shepherd called Sylvain a "Sexy, sexy [bleep]," in his birthday message to the former Dancing On Ice pro.

Sylvain does Coronation Street star Samia's hair

Samia let her husband lose on her locks during lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Samia and Sylvain have such a good marriage, she even let him highlight her hair during lockdown.

She admitted it went a 'shade of minty green' before it settled down, but that he actually did a really good job.

Thankfully for Samia - and Sylvain - though, hairdressers have now reopened and Samia has had her hair done professionally.

She is now sporting a short, darker style.

Samia's Coronation Street love life

Maria is getting very suspicious of Gary in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street returns to six eps a week from September

Luckily for Samia she is more loved-up in her real life than her on-screen alter ego.

Her character Maria Connor is currently engaged to Gary Windass, but has no idea that he's a murderer.

Gary's ex, Sarah Barlow, earlier this week discovered the truth about Gary killing Rick Neelan.

He was then hit by a car while trying to stop her going to the police.

As Maria frets about whether Gary still has feelings for Sarah, she's set to be shocked when she finds out he's in hospital.

She demands answers from Sarah, but will Sarah lie to protect her ex? Is Maria right to be worried about Gary's loyalties?

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.