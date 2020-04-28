Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon reveals husband coloured her hair - with impressive results

Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon has revealed her husband, Sylvain, has coloured her hair while they are in lockdown.

And the results are very impressive!

Although Samia admitted it went a 'shade of minty green' at first, after a couple of washes it looks great.

Samia's no hairdresser

Sharing the after look on Instagram, Samia said she didn't trust herself to do it - even though she plays a hairdresser on Coronation Street!

Read more: Coronation Street fans swoon over Colson Smith photo

"Another lockdown first: Sylvain Longchambon can add hair colourist to his list of talents," she wrote.

"My roots were getting lively so Sylvain did a pretty decent job of refreshing my colour yesterday! (I didn't trust myself to do it, I might play a hairdresser on Coronation Street, but I'm actually not as skilled as Maria when it comes to hair).

"Disclaimer, it did first go a minty shade of green when I washed it out, it is now loads better after a couple of washes with Head and Shoulders."

She went on to explain the products they used.

Looking good

Her co-star Jane Danson admitted her husband is refusing to help with hers! She commented: "I keep asking Rob to do mine! He cuts the boys' hair but wont go near mine. I look like Worzel Gummage right now!"

Maria's hair in Coronation Street is usually perfect (Credit: ITV)

Fans all commented on what a good job Sylvain had done.

"Multi-talented! He's a keeper," said one.

Another added: "Looks gorgeous, well done Sylvain."

Samia Longchambon in lockdown as Coronation Street halts filming

In a snap over the weekend, Samia admitted lockdown hasn't necessarily been kind to her hair, but that she didn't care.

Read more: Coronation Street fans stunned by 'hot' Steve McDonald

Sharing a picture she called 'unflattering', the actress admitted she is enjoying letting her hair dry naturally and "giving it a rest from heat styling" before suggesting she resembled a lion!

She still looks gorgeous to us!

Samia Longchambon is luckier in love than Maria Connor

Samia's alter ego, Mara, is currently engaged to Gary Windass.

But while Samia's real-life hubby is helping at home and doing her hair, we can't imagine dodgy Gary would be quite so considerate during lockdown!

Gary and Maria: a match made in hell? (Credit: ITV)

He's trying to cover his tracks after murdering Rick Neelan.

Rick's daughter Kelly has turned up in town. Feeling guilty, Gary has begun to defend her after she leaked Asha Alahan's sex tape online.

Adam Barlow will grow suspicious as to why Gary's so interested in Kelly, but could that lead to his killer secret coming out?

And how will Maria cope when she finds out she's picked yet another wrong'un?

Would you trust your hubby to colour your hair? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.