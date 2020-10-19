Coronation Street star Samia Longchambon has shared a touching birthday tribute to her daughter Freya.

The actress, who is best known for playing Maria Connor on the ITV soap, took to Instagram to gush over the youngster as she turned 11 today (October 19).

Alongside a sweet message, Samia treated fans to a series of shots of little Freya.

What did Coronation Street’s Samia Longchambon say?

The photos also included Samia’s husband Sylvain and their five-year-old son Yves.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “Happy 11th birthday to my darling Freya!

“There is never a dull moment with you around.. don’t ever stop being your unique, funny, energetic and curious self… we love you so much! #11today #birthdaygirl #daughterlove #mygirl #swipe.”

Samia’s Corrie co-stars rushed to comment their well-wishes.

Samia Longchambon shared a touching birthday tribute to daughter Freya (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alan Halsall wrote: “Happy birthday Freya x.”

Andy Whyment added: “Happy birthday Freya!”

Lucy-Jo Hudson said: “Ahhh happy birthday beautiful girl.”

While soap stars Sally Dynevor, Nikki Sanderson and Ellie Leach also commented sweet messages for Freya.

The Coronation Street star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Freya (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who has Samia dated?

Samia was partnered with professional skater Sylvain Longchambon while competing in the 2013 series of Dancing On Ice.

The two began a relationship and in 2015, she gave birth to their son Yves.

The star also shares daughter Freya with ex-husband and property developer Matt Smith.

Back in 2018, Samia revealed she won’t be having another child for the time being.

Samia rose to fame as Maria Connor (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to OK! Magazine, she said: “No, we’re happy with our lot. We definitely don’t want to be outnumbered.”

Sylvain added: “We’ll have another dog before we have another kid – and that’s not even on the cards!”

Since then, the family have welcomed adorable pup Ralf.

