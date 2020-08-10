Coronation Street star Sam Aston’s wife Briony Aston has showed off her naked baby bump in a new selfie.

The yoga instructor posted the picture to her Instagram account.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDqhohIDdB8/

She captioned the post: “Sunday cooking.”

Her followers commented on her cute image and message.

One wrote: “Gorgeous mama bear.”

A second commented: “Stunningly beautiful.”

A third added: “Cooking a fabulous boy.”

Briony has been keeping her followers up to date on her pregnancy through Instagram.

Sam will become a dad next month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sam shared a glimpse of the baby’s nursery last week and last month the couple attended their first antenatal class together.

And despite being pregnant, Briony is still able to do the difficult yoga poses.

Coronation Street – Sam and Briony becoming parents

Back in May, Sam and Briony announced they were going to be parents.

They later revealed that they’re having a baby boy who is due in September.

On Coronation Street, Sam’s alter ego Chesney is a father of five. As well as having son Joseph, Chesney became a father to four babies last year when his fiancee Gemma gave birth to quads.

Sam works with a lot of babies (Credit: ITV)

But it seems like working with babies has helped Sam become more confident with holding them.

Speaking to OK Magazine, when asked if it’s helped him being around so many babies on set he said: “In a way as I’ve been holding them a lot. I go on set and there’s about eight babies there and I constantly get passed one or two.

“Don’t get me wrong I don’t have to get up with them in the night and I only have them for about half an hour on set, but it definitely has made me more confident holding them.”

Briony added that consultants have joked about her having more than one baby. She said: “Every scan has consisted of a conversation where the consultant has jokingly said, ‘I wonder if there’s only one?’ I love watching Sam on TV holding a baby. I’m like, ‘That’s going to be us soon!'”

Sam said that he and Briony are glad they’re not having quads and one baby is perfect for now.

