Coronation Street star Sam Aston has announced he’s expecting a second baby with wife Briony.

The actor, who is already a dad to son Sonny, shared the happy news on social media earlier today (October 13).

In the adorable post, one-year-old Sonny was seen holding a sign, which read: “We’re adding another pumpkin to our patch!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Aston (@samaston93)

Coronation Street star Sam Aston expecting second baby

The sweet announcement also confirmed that Briony is due in Spring next year.

Soap fans rushed to comment on the post, with one saying: “Awww congratulations to you both.”

A second added: “Congratulations!”

We’re adding another pumpkin to our patch!

Another posted: “Awww lovely news.”

Meanwhile, Corrie star Alexandra Mardell wrote: “Congrats guys so cute!!”

Sally Ann Matthews posted: “Oh my!!! Congratulations to you both x.”

Coronation Street star Sam Aston is expecting his second baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Sam welcome his first baby?

Sam and yoga teacher Briony welcomed their first child in August last year.

At the time, they announced the news with a sweet Instagram post.

In the picture, Briony was seen holding the newborn as Sam kissed him on the head.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2021: Coronation Street legend Simon Gregson ‘joins line up’

She wrote: “Sonny Aston. He calmly entered our world 6 weeks early on 11.08.20 at 5lbs 7oz and we couldn’t be more in love.”

In addition, Sam wrote on his profile: “Welcome to the world little man. Our little ray of sunshine. Sonny James Aston.”

It followed shortly after the pair announced their baby’s gender to the world.

Sam is already a dad to one-year-old son Sonny (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Sam, who plays Chesney Brown, said: “We’re having a boy!

“It was a massive surprise when we found out, as there are loads of girls in our families, so we were adamant we were having a girl.”

During the chat, the soap star also revealed that the pair wanted a “big family”.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers tonight: What’s happening on Wednesday, October 13 2021

Sam added: “We’d like a big family. I’m one of nine children and I’m grateful to be part of a huge family as it’s magical, but I’m not sure we’ll go to nine. That’s a lot of children and financial commitment.

“Let’s not forget I have five children on-screen too!”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, are yet to reveal the gender of their second baby.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.