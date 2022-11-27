Coronation Street star Sally Carman looks unrecognisable at awards show

Coronation Street fans are saying Sally Carman looks unrecognisable after making a rare appearance this weekend.

The Abi Webster actress hasn’t appeared in the soap for months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coronation Street (@coronationstreet)

Abi has appeared in just three episodes since August, with her last coming at the beginning of September.

But last night she made an appearance with her co-stars at the Royal Television Society North West Awards to collect a gong.

Sally took home the award for Best Performance in a Continuing Drama.

And she won Best Continuing Drama Storyline alongside Georgia Taylor and Charlie de Melo for Abi’s Baby Battle plot.

But away from the cobbles and her grease-monkey outfit, Sally looked completely unrecognisable to fans.

One commented: “Oh wow! I didn’t recognise Abi at first. Stunningly beautiful!”

Another even compared her to Kylie Minogue!

Where is Sally Carman in Coronation Street?

A second said: “Sally looks incredible! Didn’t know it was her.”

A third said: “Is that Abi?!!!”

Others demanded to know where Sally has been from the show.

One said: “Where the hell has Abi been?”

Another asked: “What’s happened to Abi?”

Another added: “Sally Carman where’s Abi gone on Corrie ? Not seen her for ages….”

It isn’t known where Abi has disappeared to but actress Sally Carman has definitely not left the show.

Sally Carman hasn’t been seen on screen on Coronation Street in months (Credit: ITV)

Back in June she revealed she would be having a short break from the show after years of heavy and intense storylines.

“The brilliant thing about the producers is that unless you actually specifically ask [what’s coming up], they don’t tell you,” she told Digital Spy.

“I never ask because I can’t hold my own water, so the less I know, the better! Or else I’d just be telling you everything – which might be good for you, not so good for me.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

“So I actually don’t know, but I know that it’s gone quite quiet script-wise, so I’m guessing that she’s going to be happy for a bit. Which suits me fine!”

She added: “I’ve had so many big storylines, I think people need a break. So I’m quite happy to take a back seat for a bit.”

Do you want Abi back?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.