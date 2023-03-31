Coronation Street star Ryan Prescott issues statement to fans as he defends ‘scary’ storyline

Coronation Street star Ryan Prescott has issued a statement to fans as he defended the soap‘s recent ‘scary’ storyline. Scenes this week have seen Ryan Connor take the brunt of an acid attack intended for barmaid Daisy Midgeley.

Daisy was confronted by stalker Justin on her wedding day. But Ryan came between Daisy and Justin, and ended up with a faceful of acid.

As Justin fled, Daisy rushed Ryan into the shower and poured cold water over his wounds. Current scenes on the show have seen Ryan in hospital, having his injuries treated. Justin was subsequently arrested, after being tracked down by Daisy.

In Wednesday night’s episode, Daisy visited Ryan in his hospital room. Bandaged over the side of his face and body, Ryan was downcast and dismissive.

Ryan’s injuries are life-changing (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers spoke out against the soap for going ‘too far’ with its upsetting storyline – slamming the soap for including yet another miserable story. However, actor Ryan Prescott has defended the story in a social media post issued today.

Ryan Prescott shares statement on acid attack storyline

Today (Friday March 31), actor Ryan Prescott, who plays Ryan on the soap, shared a statement on his Instagram account. The post, which is accompanied by a picture of a bandaged Ryan in his hospital room, speaks of the importance of the storyline.

He wrote: “Sometimes we don’t like to look directly at the things that scare us most. And anyone has good reason to be scared of violence of this nature. It is life-changing, destructive and unforgettable.”

“That’s why everyone at Coronation Street felt so strongly in telling this story, to reflect by some means, the reality of our world. However scary that world may be, we must strive to understand, to investigate and to explore any shaded corner of it and reveal it to the light.”

Ryan continued: “There were 300 acid attacks in Manchester, UK in 2022. Attacks like these occur all over the world.”

The soap showed how to help someone who has suffered an acid attack (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street raises awareness for acid attack survivors

Ryan went on to say: “A cold and consistent stream of water poured directly over the wounds can help save someone’s life and can help reduce the damage caused by a corrosive substance.”

“Thank you to everyone watching at home, for your attention and for your support.”

“If you would like to offer further support, donate or for more information on this subject @acid_survivors and @kpfoundation are two amazing charities that do incredible work.”

“Stay safe and thanks again,” Ryan said, closing out the post.

While some have spoken out against the storyline for going to far, other fans have claimed it to be ‘the best episode ever.’ Ryan remains in hospital following the attack – future storylines will follow his recovery and attempt to rebuild his life.

