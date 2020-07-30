Coronation Street star Rob Mallard finds it hard filming close up due to tremor

Coronation Street star Rob Mallard finds it hard filming close-ups because he has a tremor.

The 28-year-old actor, who plays Daniel Osbourne in the ITV soap, suffers with essential tremor, a neurological disorder that causes involuntary shaking. The star tries to "camouflage" the issue on set.

Rob said: "The hardest scenes for me to film technically are the close-ups when I'm holding a phone.

Rob has a tremor which he tries to camouflage on set (Credit: ITV)

"I've got a tremor, so I have to try to camouflage it on set. I make a point of using as many props as I can, so I can get used to it."

Coronation Street: Rob's thoughts on Daniel's behaviour over Sinead

Rob also revealed he felt frustrated by his on-screen character's possessive attitude towards his late wife Sinead.

The soap star spoke to Coronation Street bosses about that aspect of Daniel's personality, especially in relation to Sinead's cancer diagnosis.

He told Inside Soap magazine: "The thing that frustrates me the most about Daniel is his possessiveness.

Rob felt frustrated by Daniel's possessive attitude towards Sinead (Credit: ITV)

"We had a conversation about how much to play on this side of his personality, but a lot of what Daniel did in terms of looking after Sinead was quite controlling.

"In many scenes, he took her agency away and made decisions for her. He had a tendency to think he was right and that she was stupid, in terms of the homeopathic remedies she used to try to cure the cancer.

"We tried to hold back on that though, as that would have been a completely different storyline."

Daniel has struggled since Sinead's death (Credit: ITV)

Rob previously acknowledged that his character struggled to cope with his wife's death.

Speaking earlier this year, the actor explained: "He's not handling it at all. He is in denial, and is just trying to keep his head above water."

