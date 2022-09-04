Coronation Street star ‘couldn’t be happier’ as he annouces engagement

Former Coronation Street actor Richard Fleeshman has revealed he is engaged.

He popped the question to girlfriend Celinde Schoenmaker on a romantic trip to Africa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richard Fleeshman (@rfleeshman)

Richard Fleeshman reveals engagement

Richard revealed his happy news in an Instagram post.

Alongside a snap of him and Celinde posing as silhouettes in the sunset, he wrote: “Went to Africa with my girl.

“I’ll be heading home with a fiancée. Couldn’t be happier.”

Richard later took to Instagram Stories to thank everyone for their well-wishes and reveal they’d had the trip of a lifetime.

Celinde and Richard are engaged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Friends and fans were quick to comment.

Lucy Mecklenburgh, engaged to Richard’s former Corrie co-star Ryan Thomas, said: “Yay, congratulations you beautiful humans.”

Giovanna Fletcher said: “YES YES YES YES YES!!!!!!! Best news ever and I’m so so so happy for you both!”

Denise Welch said: “Congratulations, OMG!”

“Congratulations,” wrote Nikki Sanderson, who appeared in Corrie as Candice Stowe.

Rosie and Craig were loves young dream at one point (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Who did Richard Fleeshman play on Coronation Street?

Richard, now 33, is best known to Coronation Street fans for playing teen goth Craig Harris.

He starred in the role from age 12 until he was 16 and was Rosie Webster‘s boyfriend.

The couple were going to run away together to Berlin in 2006, but Rosie got cold feet and Craig departed alone.

Since his exit, Richard has focussed on his singing, supporting Elton John on tour in 2008.

He wowed the nation when he won Soapstar Superstar in 2006.

Richard has mainly appeared on stage in recent years, including in hit musical Ghost. He has also appeared in other television productions, including the Four Weddings and a Funeral TV series, plus Call The Midwife, Deep Heat and The Sandman.

He is the son of former Corrie and Brookside actress Sue Jenkins and director and actor David Fleeshman.

Meanwhile, Dutch-born Celinde is also a West End performer, having starred in Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera.

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.