Coronation Street star reveals he was hit with abuse over I’m A Celeb tweet

A former Coronation Street star has found himself under fire for an incendiary tweet about the most recent season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Les Dennis, who played Michael Rodwell on Corrie from 2014 to 2016, was blasted after tweeting about jungle contestant Matt Hancock.

Fans of Hancock were quick to leap to the Conservative MP and Health Secretary’s defence.

However Les remains steadfast in his position and refuses to take the post down.

Les Dennis tweets his bafflement at jungle Matt

Posting on his personal Twitter account during last night’s episode (Sunday November 27), Les shared his dismay at Hancock still remaining in the camp.

“I’ve just finished tonight’s I’m a Celebrity. I am gobsmacked. Matt Hancock is still there? WTF is going on?” Les said.

I’ve just finished watching tonight’s I’m a Celebrity. I am gobsmacked. Mat Hancock is still there??? WTF is going on? — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) November 27, 2022

However, some felt that Les’s comment about Hancock was a step too far.

Les Dennis hits back at ‘abuse’

Writing shortly afterwards, Les revealed that he had taken a lot of abuse over the post.

However, he remained steadfast in his opinion, and refused to delete the tweet.

“I’ve had a lot of abuse re my post about I’m A Celeb,” Les said. “Lots of people calling me a has been and an ex celebrity. Like me, those people are entitled to their opinions. I try not to criticise here and I considered deleting the tweet but I stand by it. I won’t be posting about the final.”

I’ve had a lot of abuse re my post about #imaceleb

Lots of people calling me a has been and an ex celebrity. Like me those people are entitled to their opinions. I try not to criticise here and I considered deleting the tweet but I stand by it. I won’t be posting about the final — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) November 27, 2022

Les’s followers commented on the post to support him.

One wrote: “Les, you’re the best.”

A second said: “You’re not a has been, not with your talent.”

Antother added: “You’re a sound bloke in my book Les.”

Matt was voted out of the jungle in last night’s episode, finishing in third place.

Who did Les Dennis play on Coronation Street?

Les Dennis played petty criminal Michael Rodwell on the soap.

He met future wife Gail while attempting to burgle her home.

Gail befriended Michael during a Restorative Justice program, and a romance ensued between the pair.

He later split with Gail after she lied to him about the identity of his late son, Gavin.

After Gail, he embarked on a brief relationship with Eileen Grimshaw – played by Hancock’s fellow jungle star, Sue Cleaver – before dying of a heart attack while arguing with villain Pat Phelan.

