Coronation Street star Peter Ash reveals Paul ‘can’t keep his illness secret much longer’ as he gives speech at Gemma’s wedding

Coronation Street star Peter Ash has opened up about his alter ego Paul Foreman’s heartbreaking situation and revealed that Paul can’t keep his condition secret for much longer.

Poor Paul in Coronation Street is having a terrible time of it. He’s been diagnosed with motor meurone disease and he’s struggling to cope alone with his diagnosis.

Paul doesn’t want to tell his family ahead of sister Gemma’s wedding, but his secret is out as boyfriend Billy accidentally stumbled on the truth when he turned up at Paul’s court case.

Paul’s diagnosis was part of his defence in court, so Billy heard the news out of the blue.

Paul didn’t want Billy to find out about his diagnosis (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Paul and Billy

Now, as Gemma and Chesney’s wedding approaches, Paul’s finding it hard to act normal and keep his terrible prognosis quiet.

Peter Ash, who plays Paul, says the reveal was an emotional moment for him and Daniel Brocklebank, who plays Billy.

“We have been waiting for that moment, for the longest time,” he says. “It was quite emotional to film. I love working with Dan, we have a great time and we have a nice rhythm.”

Paul’s diagnosis was mentioned in court (Credit: ITV)

Sense of relief?

So how is Paul feeling now Billy knows everything?

“It’s a massive relief,” Peter reveals. “I think Paul is definitely willing to accept the help but there will be a part of that that doesn’t want to put Billy through that. There is a part of him that will want to spare Billy.”

But with Gemma’s big day approaching fast, it’s getting harder for Paul to keep his secret.

“Paul just doesn’t want to put that worry and stress on Gemma on what should be the happiest day of her life,” Peter explains. “It’s just not the right time. She and Ches have got so much to worry about, with bills, and the quads. He doesn’t want to add to that.”

Paul and Gemma have a good relationship but Paul forces a bust-up so Gemma doesn’t find out about his MND (Credit: ITV)

Paul causes a scene in Coronation Street

And just before the wedding something happened that means Paul almost doesn’t make it to the wedding at all.

“Gemma asked Paul to be her best man and Paul couldn’t be happier,” says Peter. “Then unfortunately Paul’s next symptom happened – in his foot – which made it difficult to walk. He kind of drags his foot a bit.”

And this new symptom caused big problems for Paul.

“At the hen do Gemma whacked on a bit of Ant and Dec and wanted Paul to dance,” he told us. “Obviously Paul couldn’t do it. And if he did it, it was going to be obvious there’s something wrong. They ended up having a big bust up outside the pub and Gemma’s starting to twig something’s not right.”

Desperate for his sister to stay in the dark about his diagnosis, Paul told a bewildered Gemma to find a new best man, because he’s not going to the wedding.

Paul does walk Gemma down the aisle, despite his difficulties (Credit: ITV)

Will Paul make it to the church on time?

So who persuades him to go in the end?

“Billy’s trying to talk him into going,” says Peter. “But then it’s Joseph. He basically tells Paul he’s an idiot!”

Obviously it’s an emotional day for Paul – and for Peter!

“Paul feels immense pride and happiness walking Gemma down the aisle,” Peter reveals. “So did I! It was a lovely couple of days, filming the wedding.”

And he adds that Paul realises he was right to go along for his twin’s big day.

“I think he realises everyone’s going to be looking at Gemma, and no one will notice Paul’s problems. Though he’s a bit worried Billy might be the one to give the game away by getting emotional.”

Paul makes a speech but the emotion is overwhelming (Credit: ITV) Peter says the wedding day is “bittersweet” for his alter ego.

“He’s loving it but he’s thinking it could be one of his last big days. He makes an impromptu speech, because obviously as he didn’t think he was going to go to the wedding, it’s a bit off the cuff. Seeing Gemma with Chesney and all the kids, it does get to him. It’s a bit touch and go whether he can get through the speech or not.”

And as for the future. Peter says it’s only a matter of time before Paul reveals the truth.

He says: “I don’t think he can keep this secret much longer.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

