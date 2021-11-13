Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher reveals blonde transformation

Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher has unveiled a dramatic new makeover – by going blonde.

The Nina Lucas actress is known for her long black hair and her gothic and grungy style.

But now she’s fancied a change and got herself a new hair do.

The award winning actress revealed her new do in a series of Instagram snaps.

Mollie’s co-stars couldn’t stop gushing over her new hair.

Alexandra Mardell commented: “Your hair is just 👌👌👌 xxx”

Kel Allen said: “Bloody gorgeous!”

Millie Gibson said: “I’m obsessed.”

And Harriet Bibby added: “I love it SO MUCH!!”

On-screen Mollie has had a dramatic year with her character Nina finally getting justice for murdered boyfriend Seb Franklin.

She had fought to find evidence proving Corey Brent had kicked him to death.

And eventually she found it – and thwarted his plan to flee abroad.

The storyline has seen Mollie become a household name and take home the best dramatic performance prize at this year’s National Television Awards.

Mollie Gallagher usually looks much different as Nina Lucas in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Mollie Gallagher meteoric rise to fame

Taking to the stage to pick up her award, Mollie dedicated her award to anyone who “doesn’t fit the mould”.

“Massive thank you to my mum, my dad, my auntie and uncle and my boyfriend. You’ve been so supportive,” she said.

“And I just want to dedicate this award to anyone who feels like they don’t fit the mould or they feel like they don’t belong.

“You’re amazing as you are.”

The actress joined the cobbles as the niece of Roy Cropper, played by Corrie legend David Neilson.

Nina moved in with Roy after the death of her dad Richard, Roy’s half-brother.

