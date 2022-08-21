CORONATION STREET MILLIE GIBSON EXIT COMP
Coronation Street star Millie Gibson breaks silence after quitting the soap

The actress has finally spoken up leaving Corrie

By Entertainment Daily

Coronation Street star Millie Gibson has broken her silence after quitting the soap.

The Kelly Neelan actress was reported to have quit the cobbles after four years playing the teen tearaway.

Millie Gibson has broken her silence after quitting Coronation Street (Credit: Instagram)
And despite holding leaving drinks, it still wasn’t certain that she was leaving – until now.

Taking to Instagram, Millie has opened up about her decision and confirmed she will be departing.

She wrote: “Now that the news is out about me exiting the cobbles, I just want to say I’ve had the most incredible four years.

“Growing up here, I’ve made long lasting friendships, learnt so much and I am forever grateful for my time and the storylines I have been given.

“I’m really looking forward to you guys seeing the future episodes coming up and I can’t thank Coronation Street enough for letting me be a small piece in this beautiful family.

“Kelly Neelan will be a part of my heart always.

Coronation Street star Millie Gibson confirms exit

“Thank you to you all for being so supportive.”

Her confirmed exit comes as ITV revealed character Kelly would play a prominent role in Corrie’s autumn storylines.

She will begin to grow suspicious of Gary who killed her loan shark dad Rick, back in 2019.

He later let her mum Laura take the blame for Rick’s murder before she died of terminal cancer.

A source told The Sun: “Millie’s a huge talent.

Coronation Street Kelly is frightened as Kieron keeps her captive
Actress Millie plays Kelly Neelan in the soap (Credit: ITV)

“She has loved her time on the soap but there’s a lot of excitement about what she’s going to do next.

“Everyone has been sworn to secrecy over her exit storyline.”

However, the secrecy over Millie’s exit story has lead to speculation that the character could be killed off.

Gary’s past looks set to catch up with him this autumn, with ITV saying: “Increasingly seeing Gary as a father figure, Kelly is further indebted to Gary when he rescues her from the clutches of dad Rick’s shady associates.

“But having witnessed how far Gary is willing to go to keep her safe, Kelly starts to wonder if he has crossed that line before.”

Will she discover the truth?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

