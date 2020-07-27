Coronation Street star Mikey North teases the end for Gary Windass on Loose Women

Coronation Street star Mikey North has hinted the end could be nigh for Gary Windass during an appearance on today's Loose Women.

Speaking via video link to Andrea McLean, Gloria Huniford, Brenda Edwards and Kelle Bryan, Mikey admitted he doesn't know what the future holds for his character.

In fact, Mikey is so in the dark he hasn't seen any scripts since the last block he filmed.

Does this mean it's the end for villainous Gary?

What did Coronation Street star Mikey North say on Loose Women?

Mikey admitted he's not seen any Coronation Street scripts lately (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning fans point of obvious problem with 'world's most identical twins'

I've shot as far as I know now.

Corrie fan Gloria asked him: "Is it true that although you've been in the soap for something like 12 years, you're not sure how much longer you're going to be in it or how it's all going to end?"

Mikey replied: "Yeah, honestly, and this is the truth, I've shot as far as I know now.

"I'm waiting to see when I'm going back or what I'm going back to because I've finished all my scripts. So this might be it, I don't know, we'll wait and see."

Does that mean Gary's exit is on the horizon?

With Sarah onto him and aware he killed Rick, could this be his downfall?

Speaking about his character's complete change Andrea said to him: "Mikey, you used to be such a nice boy."

The Loose Women joked Mikey's Coronation Street character was 'such a nice boy' previously (Credit: ITV)

"I know, what's happened to him, eh?" Mikey joked.

He continued: "It's way more interesting to go to work every day and play a murderer than it is just ordering a pint in the Rovers."

The public response to Mikey has changed too: "They hate me! Even my wife doesn't like me any more!"

Gloria admitted she'd also gone off him. "I'm nice really, I promise," he joked.

First socially distanced stunt on Coronation Street

The dummy's head kept falling off as Mikey filmed the Coronation Street stunt (Credit: ITV)

Read more: This Morning fans slam Simon Calder's quarantine 'cheat' advice

Coronation Street will become the first UK soap to air a stunt filmed entirely socially distanced due to coronavirus filming restrictions.

"We used a dummy in place of Sarah's character so I was working with a dummy for the whole thing and that's no substitution for the real thing, Tina's great," Mikey said.

He also admitted the dummy's head kept falling off and trying to keep a straight face during it wasn't easy.

Mikey said he always tries to do his own stunts and was pleased to have "both his legs in tact" after this particular one.

Loose Women continues every weekday at 12.30pm on ITV.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.