Coronation Street star Mikey North reveals scrapped plans for Rick's body to be discovered

Coronation Street star Mikey North has revealed there was a plan for Rick's body to be discovered. However due to the coronavirus pandemic, the show had to rework the storyline because of the restrictions.

In upcoming scenes, Sarah will run away from her ex-boyfriend and into the path of an oncoming car. Gary steps in and saves her. But whilst Sarah is unharmed, Gary is hit by the vehicle.

The new stunt was filmed on the street (Credit: ITV)

The scenes were filmed with strict social distancing measures in place. However, before the coronavirus pandemic caused on-location filming to be stopped, there were plans for another stunt.

Speaking at a virtual press event with Entertainment Daily and other media, Mikey explained: "We were going back to the woods. You were going to see Gary back there and Sarah was going to be there with him.

Gary killed Rick last year (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Rick's watch is uncovered?

"We brought a flavour of that back to the street, where we could film it.

"It felt good to film and the scripts were still really good, so hopefully we kind of got to the same ending."

Coronation Street: Mikey North talks Changes to filming

Mikey was also asked if the original plan was for Sarah to find Gary digging up Rick's body.

The actor responded: "I think that was the case. Yes she was going to find him there digging up the body and put two and two together.

The Gary and Sarah stunt had to be changed due to the pandemic (Credit: ITV)

"I think she was then going to call the police and run off, or drive off I think it was, and have a car crash and then the car exploded.

"Gary manages to pull her out was the original version."

Mikey added: "As far as I'm aware at work there has only been one storyline that has been moved from where it was. I think everything has stayed the same apart from that."

Coronation Street social distanced stunt

However this upcoming stunt will be the world's first social distanced soap stunt.

A mannequin was used to avoid Mikey and Tina making contact (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Alya receives an interesting call

In order to film the scene and keep actors at a safe distance, Sarah actress Tina O'Brien was 'replaced' with a mannequin during some of the shots.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Have you been following Geoff and Yasmeen's storyline? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.