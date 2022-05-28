Coronation Street star Michael Le Vell has accidentally let slip that a co-star has quit the cobbles.

Actor Charlie De Melo will soon leave the street after five years playing Imran Habeeb.

Charlie De Melo is leaving Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

It was first reported Charlie had quit the soap back in March.

A source told The Sun: “Charlie’s loved his time on the soap but the time is right to try new things.

“He’s hugely talented and very ambitious and wants to see what else is out there.

“He will always cherish his time in Weatherfield but for now it’s goodbye.”

However the soap has not yet confirmed his exit – leaving Michael an opportunity to do it for them.

Speaking on This Morning this Friday, he was previewing the big upcoming week of episodes when he slipped up.

Coronation Street exit for fan favourite

He said: “There’s a quite intense week coming up, mainly for Abi and Imran Habeeb, which we found out is not that easy to say.

“Can you imagine saying that on a daily basis?

“I’m glad Charlie has left now and I don’t have to say Habeeb anymore.”

There will be a devastating car crash involving Toyah and Imran in Coronation Street next week (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Charlie’s on-screen wife, Georgia Taylor has also opened up about being “heartbroken” over his exit.

Speaking about his exit, she said: “Heartbroken! I adore him, he’s been an absolute dream. We’ve been together on screen about three and a half years.

“The last year, since Seb’s death and Kelly’s trial for murder, have been pretty consistently busy and most of our scenes have been together.

“He is so funny. We laugh a lot but also, he is one of the most supportive people I’ve ever worked with.

“And look at him, there’s no complaints there either, he’s beautiful!

“He’s been amazing, but also, I’m so excited to see what he’ll do next. The opportunities will be endless for him, I think he’s going to fly.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

