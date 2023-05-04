Coronation Street star Maria Charles dies aged 93 as tributes pour in

Coronation Street star Maria Charles has died aged 93. Tributes have poured in to the actress who also starred in Hot Fuzz and Skins.

As well as her TV work, she was a well-known West End stage star.

Coronation Street star Maria Charles dies aged 93

Maria’s death was revealed on Thursday May 4. However, it’s thought she died on April 21, 2023.

The actress had two daughters, Kelly, also an actress, and Samantha, a production stage manager.

Tributes have poured in for Maria since news of her death broke.

“Farewell to the fabulous Maria Charles,” wrote one on social media.

Another added: “Very saddened to hear of the death of Maria Charles this morning. Such wonderful performances.”

“I’m devastated to hear about Maria Charles. Absolutely loved her playing Jane’s eccentric mum in Agony,” shared one more.

A fourth wrote: “RIP Maria Charles. A great star of the stage, but it was groundbreaking sitcom Agony in 1979 where I first fell in love with her work. What a dreadful year 2023 is turning out to be!”

“RIP Maria Charles. She was fantastic in Bad Girls as Noreen Biggs. Great actress,” said one more.

Who did Maria Charles play in Coronation Street?

Maria was known for playing Lena Thistlewood in the long-running ITV soap. Lena was a good friend of Corrie icon Blanche Hunt.

Maria played Lena from February 2005 to January 2006. She regularly visited No.1 to see Blanche.

Lena had a thing for Ken Barlow and saw her chance when he and Deirdre split up. However, they reunited and Lena attended their wedding.

Her other big storyline involved catching Maria and Tyrone having sex at the garage! Lena’s car had failed its MOT, but she blackmailed Ty into passing it – and Maria into giving her a free haircut – for her silence over what she saw.

Lena died in 2006. Her death introduced one of the most beloved cobbles characters ever: Eccles the dog. Lady Freckles, as she was then called, was gifted to Blanche in Lena’s will.

What else was Maria Charles in?

Maria made her acting debut in a stage production of Alice in Wonderland as the Dormouse in 1945. She went on to have a huge stage career, with her last-known stage role in the theatre version of Bad Girls in 2007.

She also had a huge film career, including starring in cult favourite Hot Fuzz as Mrs Reaper.

Her television roles include Agony and Agony Again alongside Maureen Lipman. Maria played Maureen’s mum, Bea Fisher, in the British sitcom.

Maria also played Noreen Biggs in the television show Bad Girls, and had roles in both Casualty and Holby City, as well as playing Granny in the series finale of Skins in 2009.

