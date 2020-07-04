Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson reveals she's lost a stone in lockdown

Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson has revealed she's lost a stone during lockdown.

The actress plays escort Nicky Wheatley in the soap and has made a splash since arriving last month and striking up a connection with Daniel Osbourne.

Kimberly took to Instagram today to update fans on her fitness journey that she began in lockdown.

She said: "Nearing the one stone down mark.... feeling so much physically and mentally better for it. Shout out to all the mucky mirrors out there... may you one day be cleaned. #fitness #journey #cleanyamuckymirrors"

Her friends and fans flocked to praise her achievement.

Read more: Coronation Street fans in tears as Nick cries to Peter over Oliver

One said: "Wow you look amazing."

Another said: "Looking amazing!"

Kimberly comes out

Kimberly recently came out as bisexual during June's Pride month in an interview on Lorraine.

The actress came out on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

During the interview, the actress talked about a dress she designed for her best friend and former Hollyoaks star Jessica Ellis.

It was a rainbow-themed design which Jessica wore on the red carpet. Kimberly explained that it was a really important moment for her as she is also a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

She spoke about the dress she designed for her pal (Credit: ITV)

She said: "It was during pride month as well, so it was really important that we were representing the LGBTQ community and I'm part of that as well.

"I represent the B so for me to do that was really, really important. This was sort of the discovery of when I was learning to sew, so she put a lot of trust in me to do that."

Kimberly has recently revealed she has been auditioning for Coronation Street for over 10 years.

Read more: Former Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon posts racy bikini snap

After graduating, Kimberly began auditioning for the ITV soap in order to fulfil her dad's dying wish for her to be on the show.

The actress grew up watching every episode with Corrie-mad dad Kevin, who tragically died 13 years ago from a form of bone cancer.

Previous roles Kimberly auditioned for included Kate's friend Lolly and Sophie's late girlfriend Maddie Heath.

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!