Coronation Street legend Julie Hesmondhalgh has revealed she begged for a chance to return to the cast of the soap.

Actress Julie played Hayley Cropper in Corrie for 16 years before quitting in 2014.

Hayley took her own life following a terminal cancer diagnosis in heartbreaking scenes.

However, Julie has told how on a set visit she begged a director to let her reprise her role in the background for one final appearance.

Coronation Street: What did Julie say about rejoining cast?

Speaking to Inside Soap, she said: “I miss Hayley, the comfort of putting those clothes and wig on and becoming her. I went for a visit a couple of years ago, and Alan Halsall was filming a scene in Roy’s Rolls.

“We begged the director to let me be an extra in the scene, dressed as myself, and sweep across the cafe as the shot began, with the back of my head to the camera so my nose didn’t give me away!

“We thought it’d be funny if Tyrone did a tiny double take. But the director daren’t do it as it was too much of a risk. It would have been an iconic moment!”

Who is Julie Hesmondhalgh married to?

Julie is married to screenwriter Ian Kershaw who now pens scripts for Corrie.

She recently revealed how she told Ian she was going to marry him on a boozy night out – and then they conceived daughter Martha, now 18.

Speaking to Notebook, Julie said: “We became really good pals, then we went out one night for a mate’s birthday.

“And we had been full-on flirting all night. At the end of it I said: ‘I’m going to marry you.’

“He laughed, and we kissed. He was going for an audition the next day and I texted him saying: ‘I hope you get this job today, because I will expect to be kept in the manner I’ve become accustomed to when we get married and have our two kids.’

“Ian texted back saying: ‘What do you want from me!?’ I said,: ‘Not much, just a top wedding and kid by next Christmas!’ He answered saying: ‘Martha or Arthur?’ Our Martha was born by the next Christmas.”

