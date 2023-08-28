Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine shares baby girl’s name – and its special Corrie connection

Coronation Street star Jennie McAlpine has shared the name she has given to her beautiful baby daughter.

The actress welcomed her baby girl into the world nearly five months ago but has only just gone public with the news.

Now, Jennie’s announced the name of her third child – and its special Corrie connection.

Jennie’s baby girl is almost five months old (Credit: ITV)

Jennie McAlpine gives birth to baby girl

The Corrie actress is currently taking a break from the cobbles as she enjoys her maternity leave. She gave birth to a baby girl nearly five months ago but has kept the news private up until now.

Jennie has two other children with her husband Chris – Albert and Hilda, who are eight and four years old.

The couple’s third child was born on April 4 in Manchester, weighing 7lbs 11oz.

The Fiz Stape star had decided to keep the baby’s gender a surprise, only finding it out once she had given birth.

Jennie has named her daughter ‘Doris’ (Credit: ITV)

Jennie McAlpine names baby after Coronation Street legend

Keeping in with the same theme as her other two children’s names, Jennie has named her new baby girl after a Coronation Street legend.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Jennie revealed the name of her daughter – Doris.

She said: “Doris is a family name and I love that it goes with Albert and Hilda. They’re also all very ‘Corrie’. The actress who played the first Rovers landlady, Annie Walker, was called Doris Speed so there’s obviously something in my DNA that means these baby names keep happening!

“People have said before that Albert and Hilda sound like two childhood sweethearts writing to each other during the war. Now Doris is the aunty who’s come to join them.”

What a lovely tribute to the first ever Rovers landlady! How precious!

