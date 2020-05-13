Coronation Street star Jane Danson shows off husband's hairdressing skills in lockdown

Coronation Street star Jane Danson has revealed the results of her lockdown dye job courtesy of her husband, Robert Beck.

The Leanne Battersby actress had previously complained to co-star Samia Longchambon that Rob was refusing to go near her hair.

On a picture Samia posted of her own root touch up thanks to husband Sylvain, Jane commented: " "I keep asking Rob to do mine! He cuts the boys' hair but wont go near mine. I look like Worzel Gummage right now!"

Coronation Street star Jane Danson gets her hair done in lockdown

But it seems living with Worzel was too much for Rob and he changed his mind!

And like Sylvain, he didn't do a bad job either!

View this post on Instagram Love is when your hubby does your roots 🤣#lockdownrootrealness thanks babe x A post shared by Jane Danson (@realjanedanson) on May 13, 2020 at 12:42am PDT

Alongside a before and after image, plus one with a pleased as punch Rob, Jane wrote: "Love is when your hubby does your roots #lockdownrootrealness, thanks babe."

Coronation Street co-star Sally Dynevor commented: "That's so good. Rob can you do mine?"

One fan said Rob had done a good job, but questioned whether Jane would trust him to actually give her the chop?

"He does our boys, so yeah," Jane replied. "Might leave it til I'm desperate though!"

Another commented added: "Wow, that's amazing, we all need your hubby!"

Jane Danson is looking a little different from her Coronation Street alter ego Leanne right now (Credit: ITV)

Samia's hair success

Samia Longchambon was the first to reveal her husband coloured her hair while they are in lockdown.

Although she admitted it went a 'shade of minty green' at first, after a couple of washes it looks great.

"Another lockdown first: Sylvain Longchambon can add hair colourist to his list of talents," she wrote.

"My roots were getting lively so Sylvain did a pretty decent job of refreshing my colour yesterday! (I didn't trust myself to do it, I might play a hairdresser on Coronation Street, but I'm actually not as skilled as Maria when it comes to hair).

"Disclaimer, it did first go a minty shade of green when I washed it out, it is now loads better after a couple of washes with Head and Shoulders."

Tough times ahead in Coronation Street for Leanne

There are terrifying times ahead for Leanne, Steve and Nick (Credit: ITV)

While Jane is getting to grips with lockdown life, Coronation Street viewers are witnessing the hardest possible time for Leanne.

Her son, Oliver, is set to be diagnosed with life-limiting condition mitochondrial disease after suffering a series of seizures.

It's an awful blow for Leanne, whose son is her whole world, but how will she cope with the devastating news?

