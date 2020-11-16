Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd shows off teeth transformation

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd has showed off his incredible teeth transformation after enlisting a specialist to perfect his smile.

The actor, who is best known for playing David Platt in the ITV soap, debuted his new smile on Instagram today (November 16).

Jack admitted he was “pleased” with his pearly whites as he shared a before and after snap.

Coronation Street Jack P Shepherd showed off his new teeth (Credit: Instagram Story/jackpshepherd88)

The soap star underwent the transformation at Dental practice in Manchester’s Media City.

The practice has also perfected the teeth of Jack’s former Corrie co-star Catherine Tyldesley.

The actor’s smile looks completely different after opting for teeth whitening treatment.

Gushing over the results, Jack wrote: “So pleased with these nashers. Honestly @dentalmediacityuk thank you so much!”

The Corrie star admitted he is ‘pleased’ with the transformation (Credit: ITV)

It certainly isn’t the first transformation Jack has underwent in recent years.

The soap star previously treated himself to a hair transplant at the beginning of last year at Crown Clinic in Manchester.

During the process, Jack reportedly had 3,000 hairs implanted into his scalp.

He showed off the results on Instagram and wrote: “9 months it’s been since I had my hair transplant, this is the first time I’ve compared pictures to what I used to look like.

Jack showed off his new smile on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

“I decided to get it done as it was affecting my mental health. To the point where I considered giving up acting and not being in the public eye.

“Thank you so much @asimshahmalak and everyone at Crown Clinic #hairtransplant #fuetranslant.”

Coronation Street’s Jack P Shepherd slammed by his ex

Jack’s transformation comes weeks after the star was accused of not seeing his children for four months by his ex-girlfriend Lauren Shippey.

Lauren hit back at the actor after reading an interview with the Corrie star and his current girlfriend Hanni Treweek.

Jack is best known for playing David Platt (Credit: ITV)

In the chat, Jack detailed how he had home-schooled their daughter Nyla, 11, and son Reuben, six, over lockdown.

Lauren hit back, telling The Sun: “I’m speaking out now because Jack has used his celebrity status to give an interview which portrays a false image of how he behaves. Jack didn’t see his children for almost four months!

“He hurt me emotionally quite a few times. I always had his back and forgave him. I never, ever planned to speak about our relationship but enough is enough. The public needs to know what Jack is really like.”

Jack also has another son fathered from a one night stand with Sammy Milewski.

