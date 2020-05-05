Coronation Street star Ian Bartholomew reveals wife and daughter's reaction to Geoff being stabbed

Coronation Street star Ian Bartholomew, who plays Geoff Metcalfe, has revealed his wife and daughter's reaction to his abusive alter ego being stabbed in Friday's episode (May 1).

For months, Geoff has been abusing his wife Yasmeen and Ian has previously explained his children didn't want to watch the scenes where his dad's character got nasty.

Geoff threatened to kill Yasmeen (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

But the actor has now said that his wife, theatre director Loveday Ingram, and his 15-year-old daughter decided to watch the dark scenes where Yasmeen attacked Geoff.

The actor told The Sun: "My 12-year-old son didn't want to watch it.

"It was pretty harrowing. It's hard to watch somebody being so vile to someone else and at the end of it I turned and looked at my wife and daughter and they were both sitting there with their mouths open.

Yasmeen hit Geoff before stabbing him in the beck (Credit: ITV)

"As soon as it finished I left the room; I just wanted to get away from it for a minute. I think they got up and made some tea and biscuits - something to take their minds off it. We were all quite gobsmacked for a while."

What happened in the Coronation Street scene?

After Geoff dropped the bombshell on Yasmeen that they were paying for his son Tim's wedding, Yasmeen was shocked.

As she tried to talk to him about it, he forced her home where he threw food and at her and called her names.

But things soon got a lot darker. As Geoff began threatening Yasmeen, he pulled a knife on her, claiming that if he killed her no one would notice.

Geoff fell to the floor unconscious after being stabbed (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street

Terrified, Yasmeen smashed a bottle of wine over Geoff's head. As he stood back stunned, she used a glass piece to stab him in the neck.

In last night's episode (Monday, May 4) it was revealed Geoff is still alive and Yasmeen was arrested.

But will she be able to prove that it was self defence?

