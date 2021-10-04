Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan: Will she ever return to Weatherfield?

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan is otherwise known as Rosie Webster. Weatherfield’s favourite troublemaker turned model, game show presenter and occasional legal secretary.

Rosie kept the residents of the Street on their toes with her antics from her time at swanky Oakhill school, her romance with Jason Grimshaw and having a torrid affair with serial killer John Stape, who ended up kidnapping her!

Helen Flanagan, pictured here at The British Soap Awards 2018, at Hackney Town Hall, played Rosie Webster in Coronation Street (Credit: Brett D. Cove/ Splash News)

But away from the cameras, Rosie’s alter-ego Helen Flanagan leads a much more normal life as a devoted mum to her three children with football star fiance Scott Sinclair.

When did Helen Flanagan join Coronation Street?

Helen took on the role of Rosie Webster back in 2000, when she was just nine years old.

She grew up on the cobbles, playing Rosie’s troubled teen years to perfection.

Rosie caused lots of trouble in her time on the Street and kept us all amused (Credit: ITV)

She was even nominated for Best Villain at the 2007 British Soap Awards – though she lost out to co-star Jack P Shepherd, who plays David Platt.

Read more: Coronation Street fans demand to know where Faye Windass has gone

In 2012, Helen decided to leave Corrie to spread her wings and explore other career options.

Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan in the jungle

In December 2012, Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan took part in I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! She didn’t enjoy her experience in the jungle, facing some of her worst fears during her stay in the jungle.

Helen said her time in the jungle was life changing (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

She was in the show alongside fellow soap star Charlie Brooks, who went on to win, and Pussycat doll Ashley Roberts.

Poor Helen was teased by her campmates and Ant and Dec for failing at many of her trials, but she eventually triumphed. And later she said that it had been an ‘amazing experience’.

Rosie’s return to Coronation Street

In 2017, Rosie returned to Corrie with sister Sophie. She immediately got into more trouble, with some drugs she’d accidentally ended up with.

Rosie was thrilled when she was asked to appear on This Morning thanks to her accidental drugs bust (Credit: ITV)

She had a brief fling with Adam Barlow and gave him an alibi when Ken Barlow was pushed down the stairs.

And she brought her aunt Gina Seddon back to the Street.

But Rosie’s modelling career was given a new lease of life when she got offered a job as a game show host in Japan.

She said goodbye to her parents and siblings and headed off to her new glamorous role!

Helen’s personal life

Helen met footballer Scott Sinclair in 2009, and the cute couple got engaged in 2018.

Helen (pictured here when she was expecting her daughter Delilah with fiance Scott Sinclair at The British Soap Awards 2018) is now a proud mum of three. (Credit: Brett D. Cove/Splash News)

They’ve got three children – daughters Matilda and Delilah and baby son Charlie, who was born earlier this year.

And since becoming a mother, Helen’s been keeping busy caring for the children and launching her own range of maternity lingerie called Delilah Ruby, after her daughter.

Could Rosie return to Coronation Street?

When Helen left the cobbles in 2018, her fiance Scott was playing for Celtic and the family lived in Glasgow.

She decided the commute to Manchester for work was too far, so she extended her maternity leave indefinitely.

We’d love Rosie to return (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Now Scott’s been signed by Preston North End and the family are back in the North West.

So we’re hoping that once baby Charlie is a bit bigger, Helen might decide to put on Rosie’s lip gloss once more and come teetering back down the cobbles again.

But recently a source told The Sun that Helen isn’t ready to come back and may well quit the show for good.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.