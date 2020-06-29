Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor calls for Spider Nugent to return

Coronation Street star Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah Battersby, has called for Toyah's first love, Spider Nugent, to return.

Currently Toyah and her boyfriend Imran are looking to foster a child. However, Toyah is also trying her best to support her sister Leanne, who is struggling with her son Oliver being ill.

But despite her character already having a lot going on, Georgia revealed she would like Spider to come back to the cobbles.

Spider made appearances from 1997 until 2003 (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Inside Soap, Georgia said: "I loved working with Martin Hancock, who played Spider. He and Toyah split up off screen and they haven't seen each other in about 15 years, so it would be interesting to see what Toyah's first love is up to now."

What happened between Spider and Toyah?

Spider came to live with his aunt Emily Bishop in 1997 and he soon began a friendship with Toyah.

Together the pair joined forces protesting the council building on the Red Rec. Eventually the two did start dating but it wasn't all smooth sailing.

In 2001, Spider moved away to London after he and Toyah split. In 2003 he returned to Weatherfield and he and Toyah reconciled. The pair then went to London together.

Spider and Toyah had an on and off relationship (Credit: ITV)

They eventually split up off-screen and Toyah returned to Weatherfield in 2016.

Currently Spider lives in Peru and has been visited by his aunt Emily.

What's next for Toyah?

In this week's episodes, Toyah and Imran are thrilled when social workers tell them they have a good chance of being accepted as foster parents.

They excitedly start to plan for their panel hearing. But as news of Oliver's diagnosis reaches Toyah, she has to tell Imran that they will have to put their own plans on hold.

Imran and Toyah want to foster a child (Credit: ITV)

Imran urges Toyah to test the waters with Leanne before completely scrapping their plans. But seeing Leanne so distraught Toyah realises she can't possibly raise the subject of fostering a child.

Toyah explains to Imran that Leanne is in bits and it's not the right time to foster a child. The couple explain to Karen the social worker that given the situation with Oliver, they will need to put their fostering plans on hold.

Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

