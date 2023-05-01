Coronation Street star Ellie Leach wows with new haircut after soap exit reveal

Coronation Street star Ellie Leach has wowed fans with an all-new look which she shared on her social media yesterday. The actress, who plays Faye Windass on the soap, unveiled her snappy new ‘do to praise from fans and co-stars alike.

This comes amidst an explosive storyline for Ellie on Coronation Street, in which Faye is torn between fiance Craig Tinker and her former lover – plus father of her child – Jackson. Could Ellie’s new look foreshadow her leaving the soap?

Coronation Street star Ellie Leach unveils glamorous new look

Posting a picture from a night out on her Instagram account, Ellie shared her new look with the caption “bank hol fun”. This picture showcased Ellie’s brand new hairdo, a far cry from her Corrie look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Leach (@ellielouiseleach)

Comments from stunned colleagues followed below the post. “You look stunning! Loving the hair,” wrote Tina O’Brien, who plays Sarah Platt on the Street.

“Fringe! Obsessed!” said Aaron Sandford actor Paddy Bever, adding to the clamorous adoration.

“Oh yes, I think SO,” agreed co-star Charlotte Jordan, who plays barmaid Daisy Midgeley.

Ellie plays Faye Windass on the soap opera (Credit: ITV)

Faye Windass to leave Coronation Street?

Ellie’s new look comes amidst a tumultuous time for her character on Corrie, Faye Windass. Faye has found herself conflicted as fiancee Craig Tinker has clashed with the father of her daughter, Jackson.

Last week’s episodes saw Craig propose to Faye just as Jackson asked Faye to leave Weatherfield with him. Faye accepted Craig’s proposal, to much anger and resentment from Jackson. Faye and Jackson had kissed only hours before she agreed to marry Craig.

Craig’s love rival decided to pick a fight last week (Credit: ITV)

Later, a drunk and belligerent Jackson started a fight with Craig in the Rovers. Craig then escorted his drunken attacker down to the police station.

However, with Ellie set to leave the soap after 12 years, all may not be as cut-and-dry as it appears to be. Will Faye and Jackson be exiting Weatherfield together – leaving Craig heartbroken, in the dust?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!